for for core

Loop over a range.

Signature

> for {flags} (var_name) (range) (block)

Parameters

  • var_name: Name of the looping variable.
  • range: Range of the loop.
  • block: The block to run.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingnothing

Examples

Print the square of each integer

> for x in [1 2 3] { print ($x * $x) }

Work with elements of a range

> for $x in 1..3 { print $x }

Number each item and print a message

> for $it in (['bob' 'fred'] | enumerate) { print $"($it.index) is ($it.item)" }

Notes

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html