for for core
Loop over a range.
Signature
> for {flags} (var_name) (range) (block)
Parameters
var_name: Name of the looping variable.
range: Range of the loop.
block: The block to run.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Print the square of each integer
> for x in [1 2 3] { print ($x * $x) }
Work with elements of a range
> for $x in 1..3 { print $x }
Number each item and print a message
> for $it in (['bob' 'fred'] | enumerate) { print $"($it.index) is ($it.item)" }
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html