for for core

Loop over a range.

> for {flags} (var_name) (range) (block)

var_name : Name of the looping variable.

input output nothing nothing

Print the square of each integer

> for x in [ 1 2 3 ] { print ( $x * $x ) }

Work with elements of a range

> for $x in 1 .. 3 { print $x }

Number each item and print a message

> for $it in ([ 'bob' 'fred' ] | enumerate ) { print $"( $it.index ) is ( $it.item )" }

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html