from csv for formats

Parse text as .csv and create table.

Signature

> from csv {flags}

Flags

  • --separator, -s {string}: a character to separate columns (either single char or 4 byte unicode sequence), defaults to ','
  • --comment, -c {string}: a comment character to ignore lines starting with it
  • --quote, -q {string}: a quote character to ignore separators in strings, defaults to '"'
  • --escape, -e {string}: an escape character for strings containing the quote character
  • --noheaders, -n: don't treat the first row as column names
  • --flexible: allow the number of fields in records to be variable
  • --no-infer: no field type inferencing
  • --trim, -t {string}: drop leading and trailing whitespaces around headers names and/or field values

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringtable

Examples

Convert comma-separated data to a table

> "ColA,ColB
1,2" | from csv
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
 # │ ColA │ ColB │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
 0    1    2
╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Convert comma-separated data to a table, allowing variable number of columns per row

> "ColA,ColB
1,2
3,4,5
6" | from csv --flexible
╭───┬──────┬──────┬─────────╮
 # │ ColA │ ColB │ column2 │
├───┼──────┼──────┼─────────┤
 0    1    2
 1    3    4       5
 2    6
╰───┴──────┴──────┴─────────╯

Convert comma-separated data to a table, ignoring headers

> open data.txt | from csv --noheaders

Convert semicolon-separated data to a table

> open data.txt | from csv --separator ';'

Convert comma-separated data to a table, ignoring lines starting with '#'

> open data.txt | from csv --comment '#'

Convert comma-separated data to a table, dropping all possible whitespaces around header names and field values

> open data.txt | from csv --trim all

Convert comma-separated data to a table, dropping all possible whitespaces around header names

> open data.txt | from csv --trim headers

Convert comma-separated data to a table, dropping all possible whitespaces around field values

> open data.txt | from csv --trim fields