from csv for formats

Parse text as .csv and create table.

> from csv {flags}

--separator, -s {string} : a character to separate columns (either single char or 4 byte unicode sequence), defaults to ','

--comment, -c {string} : a comment character to ignore lines starting with it

--quote, -q {string} : a quote character to ignore separators in strings, defaults to '"'

--escape, -e {string} : an escape character for strings containing the quote character

--noheaders, -n : don't treat the first row as column names

--flexible : allow the number of fields in records to be variable

--no-infer : no field type inferencing

--trim, -t {string} : drop leading and trailing whitespaces around headers names and/or field values

Convert comma-separated data to a table

> "ColA,ColB 1,2" | from csv ╭───┬──────┬──────╮ │ # │ ColA │ ColB │ ├───┼──────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ ╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Convert comma-separated data to a table, allowing variable number of columns per row

> "ColA,ColB 1,2 3,4,5 6" | from csv -- flexible ╭───┬──────┬──────┬─────────╮ │ # │ ColA │ ColB │ column2 │ ├───┼──────┼──────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ ❎ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ 5 │ │ 2 │ 6 │ ❎ │ ❎ │ ╰───┴──────┴──────┴─────────╯

Convert comma-separated data to a table, ignoring headers

> open data.txt | from csv -- noheaders

Convert semicolon-separated data to a table

> open data.txt | from csv -- separator ';'

Convert comma-separated data to a table, ignoring lines starting with '#'

> open data.txt | from csv -- comment '#'

Convert comma-separated data to a table, dropping all possible whitespaces around header names and field values

> open data.txt | from csv -- trim all

Convert comma-separated data to a table, dropping all possible whitespaces around header names

> open data.txt | from csv -- trim headers

Convert comma-separated data to a table, dropping all possible whitespaces around field values