from csv for formats
Parse text as .csv and create table.
Signature
> from csv {flags}
Flags
--separator, -s {string}: a character to separate columns (either single char or 4 byte unicode sequence), defaults to ','
--comment, -c {string}: a comment character to ignore lines starting with it
--quote, -q {string}: a quote character to ignore separators in strings, defaults to '"'
--escape, -e {string}: an escape character for strings containing the quote character
--noheaders, -n: don't treat the first row as column names
--flexible: allow the number of fields in records to be variable
--no-infer: no field type inferencing
--trim, -t {string}: drop leading and trailing whitespaces around headers names and/or field values
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|table
Examples
Convert comma-separated data to a table
> "ColA,ColB
1,2" | from csv
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
│ # │ ColA │ ColB │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
╰───┴──────┴──────╯
Convert comma-separated data to a table, allowing variable number of columns per row
> "ColA,ColB
1,2
3,4,5
6" | from csv --flexible
╭───┬──────┬──────┬─────────╮
│ # │ ColA │ ColB │ column2 │
├───┼──────┼──────┼─────────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ ❎ │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ 5 │
│ 2 │ 6 │ ❎ │ ❎ │
╰───┴──────┴──────┴─────────╯
Convert comma-separated data to a table, ignoring headers
> open data.txt | from csv --noheaders
Convert semicolon-separated data to a table
> open data.txt | from csv --separator ';'
Convert comma-separated data to a table, ignoring lines starting with '#'
> open data.txt | from csv --comment '#'
Convert comma-separated data to a table, dropping all possible whitespaces around header names and field values
> open data.txt | from csv --trim all
Convert comma-separated data to a table, dropping all possible whitespaces around header names
> open data.txt | from csv --trim headers
Convert comma-separated data to a table, dropping all possible whitespaces around field values
> open data.txt | from csv --trim fields