from nuon for formats

Convert from nuon to structured data.

Signature

> from nuon {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringany

Examples

Converts nuon formatted string to table

> '{ a:1 }' | from nuon
╭───┬───╮
 a 1
╰───┴───╯

Converts nuon formatted string to table

> '{ a:1, b: [1, 2] }' | from nuon
╭───┬───────────╮
 a 1
 ╭───┬───╮
 b 0 1
 1 2
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯

Converts raw nuon formatted string to table

> '{a:1,b:[1,2]}' | from nuon
╭───┬───────────╮
 a 1
 ╭───┬───╮
 b 0 1
 1 2
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯