from nuon for formats
Convert from nuon to structured data.
Signature
> from nuon {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|any
Examples
Converts nuon formatted string to table
> '{ a:1 }' | from nuon
╭───┬───╮
│ a │ 1 │
╰───┴───╯
Converts nuon formatted string to table
> '{ a:1, b: [1, 2] }' | from nuon
╭───┬───────────╮
│ a │ 1 │
│ │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ b │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
Converts raw nuon formatted string to table
> '{a:1,b:[1,2]}' | from nuon
╭───┬───────────╮
│ a │ 1 │
│ │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ b │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯