from ssv for formats
Parse text as space-separated values and create a table. The default minimum number of spaces counted as a separator is 2.
Signature
> from ssv {flags}
Flags
--noheaders, -n: don't treat the first row as column names
--aligned-columns, -a: assume columns are aligned
--minimum-spaces, -m {int}: the minimum spaces to separate columns
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|table
Examples
Converts ssv formatted string to table
> 'FOO BAR
1 2' | from ssv
╭───┬─────┬─────╮
│ # │ FOO │ BAR │
├───┼─────┼─────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
╰───┴─────┴─────╯
Converts ssv formatted string to table but not treating the first row as column names
> 'FOO BAR
1 2' | from ssv --noheaders
╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮
│ # │ column0 │ column1 │
├───┼─────────┼─────────┤
│ 0 │ FOO │ BAR │
│ 1 │ 1 │ 2 │
╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯