from ssv for formats

Parse text as space-separated values and create a table. The default minimum number of spaces counted as a separator is 2.

> from ssv {flags}

--noheaders, -n : don't treat the first row as column names

: don't treat the first row as column names --aligned-columns, -a : assume columns are aligned

: assume columns are aligned --minimum-spaces, -m {int} : the minimum spaces to separate columns

input output string table

Converts ssv formatted string to table

> 'FOO BAR 1 2' | from ssv ╭───┬─────┬─────╮ │ # │ FOO │ BAR │ ├───┼─────┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ ╰───┴─────┴─────╯

Converts ssv formatted string to table but not treating the first row as column names