from ssv for formats

Parse text as space-separated values and create a table. The default minimum number of spaces counted as a separator is 2.

Signature

> from ssv {flags}

Flags

  • --noheaders, -n: don't treat the first row as column names
  • --aligned-columns, -a: assume columns are aligned
  • --minimum-spaces, -m {int}: the minimum spaces to separate columns

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringtable

Examples

Converts ssv formatted string to table

> 'FOO   BAR
1   2' | from ssv
╭───┬─────┬─────╮
 # │ FOO │ BAR │
├───┼─────┼─────┤
 0 1 2
╰───┴─────┴─────╯

Converts ssv formatted string to table but not treating the first row as column names

> 'FOO   BAR
1   2' | from ssv --noheaders
╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮
 # │ column0 │ column1 │
├───┼─────────┼─────────┤
 0 FOO BAR
 1 1 2
╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯