from xml for formats

Parse text as .xml and create record.

> from xml {flags}

--keep-comments : add comment nodes to result

: add comment nodes to result --allow-dtd : allow parsing documents with DTDs (may result in exponential entity expansion)

: allow parsing documents with DTDs (may result in exponential entity expansion) --keep-pi : add processing instruction nodes to result

input output string record

Converts xml formatted string to record

> '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <note> <remember>Event</remember> </note>' | from xml ╭────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ tag │ note │ │ attributes │ { record 0 fields } │ │ │ ╭───┬──────────┬───────────────────┬────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ content │ │ # │ tag │ attributes │ content │ │ │ │ ├───┼──────────┼───────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────┤ │ │ │ │ 0 │ remember │ { record 0 fields } │ ╭───┬─────┬────────────┬─────────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ # │ tag │ attributes │ content │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ├───┼─────┼────────────┼─────────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ │ │ Event │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴─────┴────────────┴─────────╯ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────────┴───────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────╯ │ ╰────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

Every XML entry is represented via a record with tag, attribute and content fields. To represent different types of entries different values are written to this fields:

Tag entry: {tag: <tag name> attrs: {<attr name>: "<string value>" ...} content: [<entries>]} Comment entry: {tag: '!' attrs: null content: "<comment string>"} Processing instruction (PI): {tag: '?<pi name>' attrs: null content: "<pi content string>"} Text: {tag: null attrs: null content: "<text>"} .

Unlike to xml command all null values are always present and text is never represented via plain string. This way content of every tag is always a table and is easier to parse