from xml for formats

Parse text as .xml and create record.

Signature

> from xml {flags}

Flags

  • --keep-comments: add comment nodes to result
  • --allow-dtd: allow parsing documents with DTDs (may result in exponential entity expansion)
  • --keep-pi: add processing instruction nodes to result

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringrecord

Examples

Converts xml formatted string to record

> '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<note>
  <remember>Event</remember>
</note>' | from xml
╭────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
 tag note
 attributes {record 0 fields}                                                         
 ╭───┬──────────┬───────────────────┬────────────────────────────────────╮
 content # │   tag    │    attributes     │              content               │ │
 ├───┼──────────┼───────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────┤
 0 remember {record 0 fields}  ╭───┬─────┬────────────┬─────────╮
 # │ tag │ attributes │ content │ │ │
 ├───┼─────┼────────────┼─────────┤
 0 Event
 ╰───┴─────┴────────────┴─────────╯
 ╰───┴──────────┴───────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────╯
╰────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

Notes

Every XML entry is represented via a record with tag, attribute and content fields. To represent different types of entries different values are written to this fields:

  1. Tag entry: {tag: <tag name> attrs: {<attr name>: "<string value>" ...} content: [<entries>]}
  2. Comment entry: {tag: '!' attrs: null content: "<comment string>"}
  3. Processing instruction (PI): {tag: '?<pi name>' attrs: null content: "<pi content string>"}
  4. Text: {tag: null attrs: null content: "<text>"}.

Unlike to xml command all null values are always present and text is never represented via plain string. This way content of every tag is always a table and is easier to parse