from xml for formats
Parse text as .xml and create record.
Signature
> from xml {flags}
Flags
--keep-comments: add comment nodes to result
--allow-dtd: allow parsing documents with DTDs (may result in exponential entity expansion)
--keep-pi: add processing instruction nodes to result
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|record
Examples
Converts xml formatted string to record
> '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<note>
<remember>Event</remember>
</note>' | from xml
╭────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ tag │ note │
│ attributes │ {record 0 fields} │
│ │ ╭───┬──────────┬───────────────────┬────────────────────────────────────╮ │
│ content │ │ # │ tag │ attributes │ content │ │
│ │ ├───┼──────────┼───────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────┤ │
│ │ │ 0 │ remember │ {record 0 fields} │ ╭───┬─────┬────────────┬─────────╮ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ # │ tag │ attributes │ content │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ ├───┼─────┼────────────┼─────────┤ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ │ │ Event │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴─────┴────────────┴─────────╯ │ │
│ │ ╰───┴──────────┴───────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────╯ │
╰────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
Notes
Every XML entry is represented via a record with tag, attribute and content fields. To represent different types of entries different values are written to this fields:
- Tag entry:
{tag: <tag name> attrs: {<attr name>: "<string value>" ...} content: [<entries>]}
- Comment entry:
{tag: '!' attrs: null content: "<comment string>"}
- Processing instruction (PI):
{tag: '?<pi name>' attrs: null content: "<pi content string>"}
- Text:
{tag: null attrs: null content: "<text>"}.
Unlike to xml command all null values are always present and text is never represented via plain string. This way content of every tag is always a table and is easier to parse