grid for viewers

Renders the output to a textual terminal grid.

> grid {flags}

--width, -w {int} : number of terminal columns wide (not output columns)

: number of terminal columns wide (not output columns) --color, -c : draw output with color

: draw output with color --icons, -i : draw output with icons (assumes nerd font is used)

: draw output with icons (assumes nerd font is used) --separator, -s {string} : character to separate grid with

input output list<any> string record string

Render a simple list to a grid

> [ 1 2 3 a b c ] | grid 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ a │ b │ c

The above example is the same as:

> [ 1 2 3 a b c ] | wrap name | grid 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ a │ b │ c

Render a record to a grid

> { name : 'foo' , b : 1 , c : 2 } | grid foo

Render a list of records to a grid

> [{ name : 'A' , v : 1 } { name : 'B' , v : 2 } { name : 'C' , v : 3 }] | grid A │ B │ C

Render a table with 'name' column in it to a grid

> [[ name patch ]; [ 0.1.0 false ] [ 0.1.1 true ] [ 0.2.0 false ]] | grid 0.1.0 │ 0.1.1 │ 0.2.0

Render a table with 'name' column in it to a grid with icons and colors

> [[ name patch ]; [ Cargo.toml false ] [ README.md true ] [ SECURITY.md false ]] | grid -- icons -- color

grid was built to give a concise gridded layout for ls. however, it determines what to put in the grid by looking for a column named 'name'. this works great for tables and records but for lists we need to do something different. such as with '[one two three] | grid' it creates a fake column called 'name' for these values so that it prints out the list properly.