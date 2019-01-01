group-by for filters

Splits a list or table into groups, and returns a record containing those groups.

Signature

> group-by {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --to-table: Return a table with "groups" and "items" columns

Parameters

  • ...rest: The path to the column to group on.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>any

Examples

Group items by the "type" column's values

> ls | group-by type

Group items by the "foo" column's values, ignoring records without a "foo" column

> open cool.json | group-by foo?

Group using a block which is evaluated against each input value

> [foo.txt bar.csv baz.txt] | group-by { path parse | get extension }
╭─────┬─────────────────╮
 ╭───┬─────────╮
 txt 0 foo.txt
 1 baz.txt
 ╰───┴─────────╯
 ╭───┬─────────╮
 csv 0 bar.csv
 ╰───┴─────────╯
╰─────┴─────────────────╯

You can also group by raw values by leaving out the argument

> ['1' '3' '1' '3' '2' '1' '1'] | group-by
╭───┬───────────╮
 ╭───┬───╮
 1 0 1
 1 1
 2 1
 3 1
 ╰───┴───╯
 ╭───┬───╮
 3 0 3
 1 3
 ╰───┴───╯
 ╭───┬───╮
 2 0 2
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯

You can also output a table instead of a record

> ['1' '3' '1' '3' '2' '1' '1'] | group-by --to-table
╭───┬───────┬───────────╮
 # │ group │   items   │
├───┼───────┼───────────┤
 0 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 1
 2 1
 3 1
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 3 ╭───┬───╮
 0 3
 1 3
 ╰───┴───╯
 2 2 ╭───┬───╮
 0 2
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────┴───────────╯

Group bools, whether they are strings or actual bools

> [true "true" false "false"] | group-by
╭───────┬───────────────╮
 ╭───┬──────╮
 true 0 true
 1 true
 ╰───┴──────╯
 ╭───┬───────╮
 false 0 false
 1 false
 ╰───┴───────╯
╰───────┴───────────────╯

Group items by multiple columns' values

> [
        [name, lang, year];
        [andres, rb, "2019"],
        [jt, rs, "2019"],
        [storm, rs, "2021"]
    ]
    | group-by lang year
╭────┬─────────────────────────────────────────╮
 ╭──────┬──────────────────────────────╮
 rb ╭───┬────────┬──────┬──────╮
 2019 # │  name  │ lang │ year │ │ │
 ├───┼────────┼──────┼──────┤
 0 andres rb 2019
 ╰───┴────────┴──────┴──────╯
 ╰──────┴──────────────────────────────╯
 ╭──────┬─────────────────────────────╮
 rs ╭───┬──────┬──────┬──────╮
 2019 # │ name │ lang │ year │  │  │
 ├───┼──────┼──────┼──────┤
 0 jt rs 2019
 ╰───┴──────┴──────┴──────╯
 ╭───┬───────┬──────┬──────╮
 2021 # │ name  │ lang │ year │ │  │
 ├───┼───────┼──────┼──────┤
 0 storm rs 2021
 ╰───┴───────┴──────┴──────╯
 ╰──────┴─────────────────────────────╯
╰────┴─────────────────────────────────────────╯

Group items by multiple columns' values

> [
        [name, lang, year];
        [andres, rb, "2019"],
        [jt, rs, "2019"],
        [storm, rs, "2021"]
    ]
    | group-by lang year --to-table
╭───┬──────┬──────┬──────────────────────────────╮
 # │ lang │ year │            items             │
├───┼──────┼──────┼──────────────────────────────┤
 0 rb 2019 ╭───┬────────┬──────┬──────╮
 # │  name  │ lang │ year │ │
 ├───┼────────┼──────┼──────┤
 0 andres rb 2019
 ╰───┴────────┴──────┴──────╯
 1 rs 2019 ╭───┬──────┬──────┬──────╮
 # │ name │ lang │ year │   │
 ├───┼──────┼──────┼──────┤
 0 jt rs 2019
 ╰───┴──────┴──────┴──────╯
 2 rs 2021 ╭───┬───────┬──────┬──────╮
 # │ name  │ lang │ year │  │
 ├───┼───────┼──────┼──────┤
 0 storm rs 2021
 ╰───┴───────┴──────┴──────╯
╰───┴──────┴──────┴──────────────────────────────╯

Notes

the group-by command makes some assumptions: - if the input data is not a string, the grouper will convert the key to string but the values will remain in their original format. e.g. with bools, "true" and true would be in the same group (see example). - datetime is formatted based on your configuration setting. use format date to change the format. - filesize is formatted based on your configuration setting. use format filesize to change the format. - some nushell values are not supported, such as closures.