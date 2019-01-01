group-by for filters

Splits a list or table into groups, and returns a record containing those groups.

> group-by {flags} ...rest

--to-table : Return a table with "groups" and "items" columns

...rest : The path to the column to group on.

input output list<any> any

Group items by the "type" column's values

> ls | group-by type

Group items by the "foo" column's values, ignoring records without a "foo" column

> open cool.json | group-by foo?

Group using a block which is evaluated against each input value

> [ foo.txt bar.csv baz.txt ] | group-by { path parse | get extension } ╭─────┬─────────────────╮ │ │ ╭───┬─────────╮ │ │ txt │ │ 0 │ foo.txt │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ baz.txt │ │ │ │ ╰───┴─────────╯ │ │ │ ╭───┬─────────╮ │ │ csv │ │ 0 │ bar.csv │ │ │ │ ╰───┴─────────╯ │ ╰─────┴─────────────────╯

You can also group by raw values by leaving out the argument

> [ '1' '3' '1' '3' '2' '1' '1' ] | group-by ╭───┬───────────╮ │ │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ 1 │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 3 │ 1 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ 3 │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ 2 │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

You can also output a table instead of a record

> [ '1' '3' '1' '3' '2' '1' '1' ] | group-by -- to-table ╭───┬───────┬───────────╮ │ # │ group │ items │ ├───┼───────┼───────────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ │ 3 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 2 │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────┴───────────╯

Group bools, whether they are strings or actual bools

> [ true "true" false "false" ] | group-by ╭───────┬───────────────╮ │ │ ╭───┬──────╮ │ │ true │ │ 0 │ true │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ true │ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────╯ │ │ │ ╭───┬───────╮ │ │ false │ │ 0 │ false │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ false │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │ ╰───────┴───────────────╯

Group items by multiple columns' values

> [ [ name , lang , year ]; [ andres , rb , "2019" ], [ jt , rs , "2019" ], [ storm , rs , "2021" ] ] | group-by lang year ╭────┬─────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ │ ╭──────┬──────────────────────────────╮ │ │ rb │ │ │ ╭───┬────────┬──────┬──────╮ │ │ │ │ │ 2019 │ │ # │ name │ lang │ year │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ├───┼────────┼──────┼──────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ andres │ rb │ 2019 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────────┴──────┴──────╯ │ │ │ │ ╰──────┴──────────────────────────────╯ │ │ │ ╭──────┬─────────────────────────────╮ │ │ rs │ │ │ ╭───┬──────┬──────┬──────╮ │ │ │ │ │ 2019 │ │ # │ name │ lang │ year │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ├───┼──────┼──────┼──────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ jt │ rs │ 2019 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────┴──────┴──────╯ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───┬───────┬──────┬──────╮ │ │ │ │ │ 2021 │ │ # │ name │ lang │ year │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ├───┼───────┼──────┼──────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ storm │ rs │ 2021 │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────┴──────┴──────╯ │ │ │ │ ╰──────┴─────────────────────────────╯ │ ╰────┴─────────────────────────────────────────╯

Group items by multiple columns' values

> [ [ name , lang , year ]; [ andres , rb , "2019" ], [ jt , rs , "2019" ], [ storm , rs , "2021" ] ] | group-by lang year -- to-table ╭───┬──────┬──────┬──────────────────────────────╮ │ # │ lang │ year │ items │ ├───┼──────┼──────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ 0 │ rb │ 2019 │ ╭───┬────────┬──────┬──────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ # │ name │ lang │ year │ │ │ │ │ │ ├───┼────────┼──────┼──────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ andres │ rb │ 2019 │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────────┴──────┴──────╯ │ │ 1 │ rs │ 2019 │ ╭───┬──────┬──────┬──────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ # │ name │ lang │ year │ │ │ │ │ │ ├───┼──────┼──────┼──────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ jt │ rs │ 2019 │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────┴──────┴──────╯ │ │ 2 │ rs │ 2021 │ ╭───┬───────┬──────┬──────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ # │ name │ lang │ year │ │ │ │ │ │ ├───┼───────┼──────┼──────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ storm │ rs │ 2021 │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────┴──────┴──────╯ │ ╰───┴──────┴──────┴──────────────────────────────╯