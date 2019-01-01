group-by for filters
Signature
> group-by {flags} ...rest
Flags
--to-table: Return a table with "groups" and "items" columns
Parameters
...rest: The path to the column to group on.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|any
Examples
Group items by the "type" column's values
> ls | group-by type
Group items by the "foo" column's values, ignoring records without a "foo" column
> open cool.json | group-by foo?
Group using a block which is evaluated against each input value
> [foo.txt bar.csv baz.txt] | group-by { path parse | get extension }
╭─────┬─────────────────╮
│ │ ╭───┬─────────╮ │
│ txt │ │ 0 │ foo.txt │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ baz.txt │ │
│ │ ╰───┴─────────╯ │
│ │ ╭───┬─────────╮ │
│ csv │ │ 0 │ bar.csv │ │
│ │ ╰───┴─────────╯ │
╰─────┴─────────────────╯
You can also group by raw values by leaving out the argument
> ['1' '3' '1' '3' '2' '1' '1'] | group-by
╭───┬───────────╮
│ │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ 1 │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 3 │ 1 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ 3 │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ 2 │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
You can also output a table instead of a record
> ['1' '3' '1' '3' '2' '1' '1'] | group-by --to-table
╭───┬───────┬───────────╮
│ # │ group │ items │
├───┼───────┼───────────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ │ 2 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ │ 3 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ 3 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │
│ │ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │
│ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 2 │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────┴───────────╯
Group bools, whether they are strings or actual bools
> [true "true" false "false"] | group-by
╭───────┬───────────────╮
│ │ ╭───┬──────╮ │
│ true │ │ 0 │ true │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ true │ │
│ │ ╰───┴──────╯ │
│ │ ╭───┬───────╮ │
│ false │ │ 0 │ false │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ false │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │
╰───────┴───────────────╯
Group items by multiple columns' values
> [
[name, lang, year];
[andres, rb, "2019"],
[jt, rs, "2019"],
[storm, rs, "2021"]
]
| group-by lang year
╭────┬─────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ │ ╭──────┬──────────────────────────────╮ │
│ rb │ │ │ ╭───┬────────┬──────┬──────╮ │ │
│ │ │ 2019 │ │ # │ name │ lang │ year │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ├───┼────────┼──────┼──────┤ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ andres │ rb │ 2019 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴────────┴──────┴──────╯ │ │
│ │ ╰──────┴──────────────────────────────╯ │
│ │ ╭──────┬─────────────────────────────╮ │
│ rs │ │ │ ╭───┬──────┬──────┬──────╮ │ │
│ │ │ 2019 │ │ # │ name │ lang │ year │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ├───┼──────┼──────┼──────┤ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ jt │ rs │ 2019 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────┴──────┴──────╯ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╭───┬───────┬──────┬──────╮ │ │
│ │ │ 2021 │ │ # │ name │ lang │ year │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ├───┼───────┼──────┼──────┤ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ storm │ rs │ 2021 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────┴──────┴──────╯ │ │
│ │ ╰──────┴─────────────────────────────╯ │
╰────┴─────────────────────────────────────────╯
Group items by multiple columns' values
> [
[name, lang, year];
[andres, rb, "2019"],
[jt, rs, "2019"],
[storm, rs, "2021"]
]
| group-by lang year --to-table
╭───┬──────┬──────┬──────────────────────────────╮
│ # │ lang │ year │ items │
├───┼──────┼──────┼──────────────────────────────┤
│ 0 │ rb │ 2019 │ ╭───┬────────┬──────┬──────╮ │
│ │ │ │ │ # │ name │ lang │ year │ │
│ │ │ │ ├───┼────────┼──────┼──────┤ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ andres │ rb │ 2019 │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴────────┴──────┴──────╯ │
│ 1 │ rs │ 2019 │ ╭───┬──────┬──────┬──────╮ │
│ │ │ │ │ # │ name │ lang │ year │ │
│ │ │ │ ├───┼──────┼──────┼──────┤ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ jt │ rs │ 2019 │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────┴──────┴──────╯ │
│ 2 │ rs │ 2021 │ ╭───┬───────┬──────┬──────╮ │
│ │ │ │ │ # │ name │ lang │ year │ │
│ │ │ │ ├───┼───────┼──────┼──────┤ │
│ │ │ │ │ 0 │ storm │ rs │ 2021 │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────┴──────┴──────╯ │
╰───┴──────┴──────┴──────────────────────────────╯
Notes
the group-by command makes some assumptions: - if the input data is not a string, the grouper will convert the key to string but the values will remain in their original format. e.g. with bools, "true" and true would be in the same group (see example). - datetime is formatted based on your configuration setting. use
format date to change the format. - filesize is formatted based on your configuration setting. use
format filesize to change the format. - some nushell values are not supported, such as closures.