hash md5 for hash

Hash a value using the md5 hash algorithm.

Signature

> hash md5 {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --binary, -b: Output binary instead of hexadecimal representation

Parameters

  • ...rest: Optionally md5 hash data by cell path.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringany
binaryany
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Return the md5 hash of a string, hex-encoded

> 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' | hash md5
c3fcd3d76192e4007dfb496cca67e13b

Return the md5 hash of a string, as binary

> 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' | hash md5 --binary
Length: 16 (0x10) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000:   c3 fc d3 d7  61 92 e4 00  7d fb 49 6c  ca 67 e1 3b   ××××a××0}×Il×g×;

Return the md5 hash of a file's contents

> open ./nu_0_24_1_windows.zip | hash md5