hash md5 for hash

Hash a value using the md5 hash algorithm.

> hash md5 {flags} ...rest

--binary, -b : Output binary instead of hexadecimal representation

...rest : Optionally md5 hash data by cell path.

input output string any binary any table table record record

Return the md5 hash of a string, hex-encoded

> 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' | hash md5 c3fcd3d76192e4007dfb496cca67e13b

Return the md5 hash of a string, as binary

> 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' | hash md5 -- binary Length : 16 ( 0x10 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : c3 fc d3 d7 61 92 e4 00 7d fb 49 6c ca 67 e1 3b ××××a××0}×Il×g× ;

Return the md5 hash of a file's contents