hash md5 for hash
Hash a value using the md5 hash algorithm.
Signature
> hash md5 {flags} ...rest
Flags
--binary, -b: Output binary instead of hexadecimal representation
Parameters
...rest: Optionally md5 hash data by cell path.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|any
|binary
|any
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Return the md5 hash of a string, hex-encoded
> 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' | hash md5
c3fcd3d76192e4007dfb496cca67e13b
Return the md5 hash of a string, as binary
> 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' | hash md5 --binary
Length: 16 (0x10) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: c3 fc d3 d7 61 92 e4 00 7d fb 49 6c ca 67 e1 3b ××××a××0}×Il×g×;
Return the md5 hash of a file's contents
> open ./nu_0_24_1_windows.zip | hash md5