help modules for core
Show help on nushell modules.
Signature
> help modules {flags} ...rest
Flags
--find, -f {string}: string to find in module names and descriptions
Parameters
...rest: The name of module to get help on.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|table
Examples
show all modules
> help modules
show help for single module
> help modules my-module
search for string in module names and descriptions
> help modules --find my-module
Notes
When requesting help for a single module, its commands and aliases will be highlighted if they are also available in the current scope. Commands/aliases that were imported under a different name (such as with a prefix after
use some-module) will be highlighted in parentheses.