help modules for core

Show help on nushell modules.

Signature

> help modules {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --find, -f {string}: string to find in module names and descriptions

Parameters

  • ...rest: The name of module to get help on.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingtable

Examples

show all modules

> help modules

show help for single module

> help modules my-module

search for string in module names and descriptions

> help modules --find my-module

Notes

When requesting help for a single module, its commands and aliases will be highlighted if they are also available in the current scope. Commands/aliases that were imported under a different name (such as with a prefix after use some-module) will be highlighted in parentheses.