http delete for network

Delete the specified resource.

Signature

> http delete {flags} (URL)

Flags

  • --user, -u {any}: the username when authenticating
  • --password, -p {any}: the password when authenticating
  • --data, -d {any}: the content to post
  • --content-type, -t {any}: the MIME type of content to post
  • --max-time, -m {duration}: max duration before timeout occurs
  • --headers, -H {any}: custom headers you want to add
  • --raw, -r: fetch contents as text rather than a table
  • --insecure, -k: allow insecure server connections when using SSL
  • --full, -f: returns the full response instead of only the body
  • --allow-errors, -e: do not fail if the server returns an error code
  • --redirect-mode, -R {string}: What to do when encountering redirects. Default: 'follow'. Valid options: 'follow' ('f'), 'manual' ('m'), 'error' ('e').

Parameters

  • URL: The URL to fetch the contents from.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyany

Examples

http delete from example.com

> http delete https://www.example.com

http delete from example.com, with username and password

> http delete --user myuser --password mypass https://www.example.com

http delete from example.com, with custom header using a record

> http delete --headers {my-header-key: my-header-value} https://www.example.com

http delete from example.com, with custom header using a list

> http delete --headers [my-header-key-A my-header-value-A my-header-key-B my-header-value-B] https://www.example.com

http delete from example.com, with body

> http delete --data 'body' https://www.example.com

http delete from example.com, with JSON body

> http delete --content-type application/json --data { field: value } https://www.example.com

Perform an HTTP delete with JSON content from a pipeline to example.com

> open foo.json | http delete https://www.example.com

Notes

Performs HTTP DELETE operation.