http delete for network
Delete the specified resource.
Signature
> http delete {flags} (URL)
Flags
--user, -u {any}: the username when authenticating
--password, -p {any}: the password when authenticating
--data, -d {any}: the content to post
--content-type, -t {any}: the MIME type of content to post
--max-time, -m {duration}: max duration before timeout occurs
--headers, -H {any}: custom headers you want to add
--raw, -r: fetch contents as text rather than a table
--insecure, -k: allow insecure server connections when using SSL
--full, -f: returns the full response instead of only the body
--allow-errors, -e: do not fail if the server returns an error code
--redirect-mode, -R {string}: What to do when encountering redirects. Default: 'follow'. Valid options: 'follow' ('f'), 'manual' ('m'), 'error' ('e').
Parameters
URL: The URL to fetch the contents from.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|any
Examples
http delete from example.com
> http delete https://www.example.com
http delete from example.com, with username and password
> http delete --user myuser --password mypass https://www.example.com
http delete from example.com, with custom header using a record
> http delete --headers {my-header-key: my-header-value} https://www.example.com
http delete from example.com, with custom header using a list
> http delete --headers [my-header-key-A my-header-value-A my-header-key-B my-header-value-B] https://www.example.com
http delete from example.com, with body
> http delete --data 'body' https://www.example.com
http delete from example.com, with JSON body
> http delete --content-type application/json --data { field: value } https://www.example.com
Perform an HTTP delete with JSON content from a pipeline to example.com
> open foo.json | http delete https://www.example.com
Notes
Performs HTTP DELETE operation.