http delete for network

Delete the specified resource.

> http delete {flags} (URL)

--user, -u {any} : the username when authenticating

--password, -p {any} : the password when authenticating

--data, -d {any} : the content to post

--content-type, -t {any} : the MIME type of content to post

--max-time, -m {duration} : max duration before timeout occurs

--headers, -H {any} : custom headers you want to add

--raw, -r : fetch contents as text rather than a table

--insecure, -k : allow insecure server connections when using SSL

--full, -f : returns the full response instead of only the body

--allow-errors, -e : do not fail if the server returns an error code

--redirect-mode, -R {string} : What to do when encountering redirects. Default: 'follow'. Valid options: 'follow' ('f'), 'manual' ('m'), 'error' ('e').

URL : The URL to fetch the contents from.

input output any any

http delete from example.com

> http delete https://www.example.com

http delete from example.com, with username and password

> http delete -- user myuser -- password mypass https://www.example.com

http delete from example.com, with custom header using a record

> http delete -- headers { my-header-key : my-header-value } https://www.example.com

http delete from example.com, with custom header using a list

> http delete -- headers [ my-header-key-A my-header-value-A my-header-key-B my-header-value-B ] https://www.example.com

http delete from example.com, with body

> http delete -- data 'body' https://www.example.com

http delete from example.com, with JSON body

> http delete -- content-type application/json -- data { field : value } https://www.example.com

Perform an HTTP delete with JSON content from a pipeline to example.com

> open foo.json | http delete https://www.example.com

Performs HTTP DELETE operation.