http options for network

Requests permitted communication options for a given URL.

Signature

> http options {flags} (URL)

Flags

  • --user, -u {any}: the username when authenticating
  • --password, -p {any}: the password when authenticating
  • --max-time, -m {duration}: max duration before timeout occurs
  • --headers, -H {any}: custom headers you want to add
  • --insecure, -k: allow insecure server connections when using SSL
  • --allow-errors, -e: do not fail if the server returns an error code

Parameters

  • URL: The URL to fetch the options from.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingany

Examples

Get options from example.com

> http options https://www.example.com

Get options from example.com, with username and password

> http options --user myuser --password mypass https://www.example.com

Get options from example.com, with custom header using a record

> http options --headers {my-header-key: my-header-value} https://www.example.com

Get options from example.com, with custom headers using a list

> http options --headers [my-header-key-A my-header-value-A my-header-key-B my-header-value-B] https://www.example.com

Simulate a browser cross-origin preflight request from www.example.com to media.example.com

> http options https://media.example.com/api/ --headers [Origin https://www.example.com Access-Control-Request-Headers "Content-Type, X-Custom-Header" Access-Control-Request-Method GET]

Notes

Performs an HTTP OPTIONS request. Most commonly used for making CORS preflight requests.