http options for network

Requests permitted communication options for a given URL.

> http options {flags} (URL)

--user, -u {any} : the username when authenticating

: the username when authenticating --password, -p {any} : the password when authenticating

: the password when authenticating --max-time, -m {duration} : max duration before timeout occurs

: max duration before timeout occurs --headers, -H {any} : custom headers you want to add

: custom headers you want to add --insecure, -k : allow insecure server connections when using SSL

: allow insecure server connections when using SSL --allow-errors, -e : do not fail if the server returns an error code

URL : The URL to fetch the options from.

input output nothing any

Get options from example.com

> http options https://www.example.com

Get options from example.com, with username and password

> http options -- user myuser -- password mypass https://www.example.com

Get options from example.com, with custom header using a record

> http options -- headers { my-header-key : my-header-value } https://www.example.com

Get options from example.com, with custom headers using a list

> http options -- headers [ my-header-key-A my-header-value-A my-header-key-B my-header-value-B ] https://www.example.com

Simulate a browser cross-origin preflight request from www.example.com to media.example.com

> http options https://media.example.com/api/ -- headers [ Origin https://www.example.com Access-Control-Request-Headers "Content-Type, X-Custom-Header" Access-Control-Request-Method GET ]

Performs an HTTP OPTIONS request. Most commonly used for making CORS preflight requests.