http options for network
Requests permitted communication options for a given URL.
Signature
> http options {flags} (URL)
Flags
--user, -u {any}: the username when authenticating
--password, -p {any}: the password when authenticating
--max-time, -m {duration}: max duration before timeout occurs
--headers, -H {any}: custom headers you want to add
--insecure, -k: allow insecure server connections when using SSL
--allow-errors, -e: do not fail if the server returns an error code
Parameters
URL: The URL to fetch the options from.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
Examples
Get options from example.com
> http options https://www.example.com
Get options from example.com, with username and password
> http options --user myuser --password mypass https://www.example.com
Get options from example.com, with custom header using a record
> http options --headers {my-header-key: my-header-value} https://www.example.com
Get options from example.com, with custom headers using a list
> http options --headers [my-header-key-A my-header-value-A my-header-key-B my-header-value-B] https://www.example.com
Simulate a browser cross-origin preflight request from www.example.com to media.example.com
> http options https://media.example.com/api/ --headers [Origin https://www.example.com Access-Control-Request-Headers "Content-Type, X-Custom-Header" Access-Control-Request-Method GET]
Notes
Performs an HTTP OPTIONS request. Most commonly used for making CORS preflight requests.