http patch for network

Patch a body to a URL.

Signature

> http patch {flags} (URL) (data)

Flags

  • --user, -u {any}: the username when authenticating
  • --password, -p {any}: the password when authenticating
  • --content-type, -t {any}: the MIME type of content to post
  • --max-time, -m {duration}: max duration before timeout occurs
  • --headers, -H {any}: custom headers you want to add
  • --raw, -r: return values as a string instead of a table
  • --insecure, -k: allow insecure server connections when using SSL
  • --full, -f: returns the full response instead of only the body
  • --allow-errors, -e: do not fail if the server returns an error code
  • --redirect-mode, -R {string}: What to do when encountering redirects. Default: 'follow'. Valid options: 'follow' ('f'), 'manual' ('m'), 'error' ('e').

Parameters

  • URL: The URL to post to.
  • data: The contents of the post body.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyany

Examples

Patch content to example.com

> http patch https://www.example.com 'body'

Patch content to example.com, with username and password

> http patch --user myuser --password mypass https://www.example.com 'body'

Patch content to example.com, with custom header using a record

> http patch --headers {my-header-key: my-header-value} https://www.example.com

Patch content to example.com, with custom header using a list

> http patch --headers [my-header-key-A my-header-value-A my-header-key-B my-header-value-B] https://www.example.com

Patch content to example.com, with JSON body

> http patch --content-type application/json https://www.example.com { field: value }

Patch JSON content from a pipeline to example.com

> open --raw foo.json | http patch https://www.example.com

Notes

Performs HTTP PATCH operation.