http put for network

Put a body to a URL.

> http put {flags} (URL) (data)

--user, -u {any} : the username when authenticating

--password, -p {any} : the password when authenticating

--content-type, -t {any} : the MIME type of content to post

--max-time, -m {duration} : max duration before timeout occurs

--headers, -H {any} : custom headers you want to add

--raw, -r : return values as a string instead of a table

--insecure, -k : allow insecure server connections when using SSL

--full, -f : returns the full response instead of only the body

--allow-errors, -e : do not fail if the server returns an error code

--redirect-mode, -R {string} : What to do when encountering redirects. Default: 'follow'. Valid options: 'follow' ('f'), 'manual' ('m'), 'error' ('e').

URL : The URL to post to.

data : The contents of the post body. Required unless part of a pipeline.

input output any any

Put content to example.com

> http put https://www.example.com 'body'

Put content to example.com, with username and password

> http put -- user myuser -- password mypass https://www.example.com 'body'

Put content to example.com, with custom header using a record

> http put -- headers { my-header-key : my-header-value } https://www.example.com

Put content to example.com, with custom header using a list

> http put -- headers [ my-header-key-A my-header-value-A my-header-key-B my-header-value-B ] https://www.example.com

Put content to example.com, with JSON body

> http put -- content-type application/json https://www.example.com { field : value }

Put JSON content from a pipeline to example.com

> open -- raw foo.json | http put https://www.example.com

Performs HTTP PUT operation.