if for core

Conditionally run a block.
Signature
> if {flags} (cond) (then_block) (else_expression)
Parameters
cond: Condition to check.
then_block: Block to run if check succeeds.
else_expression: Expression or block to run when the condition is false.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|any
Examples
Output a value if a condition matches, otherwise return nothing
> if 2 < 3 { 'yes!' }
yes!
Output a value if a condition matches, else return another value
> if 5 < 3 { 'yes!' } else { 'no!' }
no!
Chain multiple if's together
> if 5 < 3 { 'yes!' } else if 4 < 5 { 'no!' } else { 'okay!' }
no!
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html