if for core

Conditionally run a block.

> if {flags} (cond) (then_block) (else_expression)

cond : Condition to check.

: Condition to check. then_block : Block to run if check succeeds.

: Block to run if check succeeds. else_expression : Expression or block to run when the condition is false.

input output any any

Output a value if a condition matches, otherwise return nothing

> if 2 < 3 { 'yes!' } yes !

Output a value if a condition matches, else return another value

> if 5 < 3 { 'yes!' } else { 'no!' } no !

Chain multiple if's together

> if 5 < 3 { 'yes!' } else if 4 < 5 { 'no!' } else { 'okay!' } no !

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html