input list for platform

Interactive list selection.

> input list {flags} (prompt)

--multi, -m : Use multiple results, you can press a to toggle all options on/off

: Use multiple results, you can press a to toggle all options on/off --fuzzy, -f : Use a fuzzy select.

: Use a fuzzy select. --index, -i : Returns list indexes.

: Returns list indexes. --display, -d {cell-path} : Field to use as display value

prompt : The prompt to display.

input output list<any> any range int

Return a single value from a list

> [ 1 2 3 4 5 ] | input list 'Rate it'

Return multiple values from a list

> [ Banana Kiwi Pear Peach Strawberry ] | input list -- multi 'Add fruits to the basket'

Return a single record from a table with fuzzy search

> ls | input list -- fuzzy 'Select the target'

Choose an item from a range

> 1 .. 10 | input list

Return the index of a selected item

> [ Banana Kiwi Pear Peach Strawberry ] | input list -- index

Choose an item from a table using a column as display value

> [[ name price ]; [ Banana 12 ] [ Kiwi 4 ] [ Pear 7 ]] | input list - d name

Abort with esc or q.