input list for platform

Interactive list selection.

Signature

> input list {flags} (prompt)

Flags

  • --multi, -m: Use multiple results, you can press a to toggle all options on/off
  • --fuzzy, -f: Use a fuzzy select.
  • --index, -i: Returns list indexes.
  • --display, -d {cell-path}: Field to use as display value

Parameters

  • prompt: The prompt to display.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>any
rangeint

Examples

Return a single value from a list

> [1 2 3 4 5] | input list 'Rate it'

Return multiple values from a list

> [Banana Kiwi Pear Peach Strawberry] | input list --multi 'Add fruits to the basket'

Return a single record from a table with fuzzy search

> ls | input list --fuzzy 'Select the target'

Choose an item from a range

> 1..10 | input list

Return the index of a selected item

> [Banana Kiwi Pear Peach Strawberry] | input list --index

Choose an item from a table using a column as display value

> [[name price]; [Banana 12] [Kiwi 4] [Pear 7]] | input list -d name

Notes

Abort with esc or q.