input list for platform
Interactive list selection.
Signature
> input list {flags} (prompt)
Flags
--multi, -m: Use multiple results, you can press a to toggle all options on/off
--fuzzy, -f: Use a fuzzy select.
--index, -i: Returns list indexes.
--display, -d {cell-path}: Field to use as display value
Parameters
prompt: The prompt to display.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|any
|range
|int
Examples
Return a single value from a list
> [1 2 3 4 5] | input list 'Rate it'
Return multiple values from a list
> [Banana Kiwi Pear Peach Strawberry] | input list --multi 'Add fruits to the basket'
Return a single record from a table with fuzzy search
> ls | input list --fuzzy 'Select the target'
Choose an item from a range
> 1..10 | input list
Return the index of a selected item
> [Banana Kiwi Pear Peach Strawberry] | input list --index
Choose an item from a table using a column as display value
> [[name price]; [Banana 12] [Kiwi 4] [Pear 7]] | input list -d name
Notes
Abort with esc or q.