insert for filters
Insert a new column, using an expression or closure to create each row's values.
Signature
> insert {flags} (field) (new value)
Parameters
field: The name of the column to insert.
new value: The new value to give the cell(s).
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|record
|record
|table
|table
|list<any>
|list<any>
Examples
Insert a new entry into a single record
> {'name': 'nu', 'stars': 5} | insert alias 'Nushell'
╭───────┬─────────╮
│ name │ nu │
│ stars │ 5 │
│ alias │ Nushell │
╰───────┴─────────╯
Insert a new column into a table, populating all rows
> [[project, lang]; ['Nushell', 'Rust']] | insert type 'shell'
╭───┬─────────┬──────┬───────╮
│ # │ project │ lang │ type │
├───┼─────────┼──────┼───────┤
│ 0 │ Nushell │ Rust │ shell │
╰───┴─────────┴──────┴───────╯
Insert a new column with values computed based off the other columns
> [[foo]; [7] [8] [9]] | insert bar {|row| $row.foo * 2 }
╭───┬─────┬─────╮
│ # │ foo │ bar │
├───┼─────┼─────┤
│ 0 │ 7 │ 14 │
│ 1 │ 8 │ 16 │
│ 2 │ 9 │ 18 │
╰───┴─────┴─────╯
Insert a new value into a list at an index
> [1 2 4] | insert 2 3
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ 3 │
│ 3 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯
Insert a new value at the end of a list
> [1 2 3] | insert 3 4
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ 3 │
│ 3 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯
Insert into a nested path, creating new values as needed
> [{} {a: [{}]}] | insert a.0.b "value"
╭───┬───────────────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───────────────┤
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───────╮ │
│ │ │ # │ b │ │
│ │ ├───┼───────┤ │
│ │ │ 0 │ value │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───────╮ │
│ │ │ # │ b │ │
│ │ ├───┼───────┤ │
│ │ │ 0 │ value │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │
╰───┴───────────────╯
Notes
When inserting a column, the closure will be run for each row, and the current row will be passed as the first argument. When inserting into a specific index, the closure will instead get the current value at the index or null if inserting at the end of a list/table.