insert for filters

Insert a new column, using an expression or closure to create each row's values.

> insert {flags} (field) (new value)

field : The name of the column to insert.

: The name of the column to insert. new value : The new value to give the cell(s).

input output record record table table list<any> list<any>

Insert a new entry into a single record

> { 'name' : 'nu' , 'stars' : 5 } | insert alias 'Nushell' ╭───────┬─────────╮ │ name │ nu │ │ stars │ 5 │ │ alias │ Nushell │ ╰───────┴─────────╯

Insert a new column into a table, populating all rows

> [[ project , lang ]; [ 'Nushell' , 'Rust' ]] | insert type 'shell' ╭───┬─────────┬──────┬───────╮ │ # │ project │ lang │ type │ ├───┼─────────┼──────┼───────┤ │ 0 │ Nushell │ Rust │ shell │ ╰───┴─────────┴──────┴───────╯

Insert a new column with values computed based off the other columns

> [[ foo ]; [ 7 ] [ 8 ] [ 9 ]] | insert bar {| row | $row.foo * 2 } ╭───┬─────┬─────╮ │ # │ foo │ bar │ ├───┼─────┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 7 │ 14 │ │ 1 │ 8 │ 16 │ │ 2 │ 9 │ 18 │ ╰───┴─────┴─────╯

Insert a new value into a list at an index

> [ 1 2 4 ] | insert 2 3 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ 3 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯

Insert a new value at the end of a list

> [ 1 2 3 ] | insert 3 4 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ 3 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯

Insert into a nested path, creating new values as needed

> [{} { a : [{}]}] | insert a.0.b "value" ╭───┬───────────────╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼───────────────┤ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───────╮ │ │ │ │ # │ b │ │ │ │ ├───┼───────┤ │ │ │ │ 0 │ value │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───────╮ │ │ │ │ # │ b │ │ │ │ ├───┼───────┤ │ │ │ │ 0 │ value │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │ ╰───┴───────────────╯

When inserting a column, the closure will be run for each row, and the current row will be passed as the first argument. When inserting into a specific index, the closure will instead get the current value at the index or null if inserting at the end of a list/table.