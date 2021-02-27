into datetime for conversions

Convert text or timestamp into a datetime.

> into datetime {flags} ...rest

: Specify expected format of INPUT string to parse to datetime. Use --list to see options --list, -l : Show all possible variables for use in --format flag

...rest : For a data structure input, convert data at the given cell paths.

Convert timestamp string to datetime with timezone offset

> '27.02.2021 1:55 pm +0000' | into datetime Sat , 27 Feb 2021 13 :55:00 +0000 ( 4 years ago )

Convert standard timestamp string to datetime with timezone offset

> '2021-02-27T13:55:40.2246+00:00' | into datetime Sat , 27 Feb 2021 13 :55:40 +0000 ( 4 years ago )

Convert non-standard timestamp string, with timezone offset, to datetime using a custom format

> '20210227_135540+0000' | into datetime -- format '%Y%m%d_%H%M%S%z' Sat , 27 Feb 2021 13 :55:40 +0000 ( 4 years ago )

Convert non-standard timestamp string, without timezone offset, to datetime with custom formatting

> '16.11.1984 8:00 am' | into datetime -- format '%d.%m.%Y %H:%M %P' Fri , 16 Nov 1984 08 :00:00 +0800 ( 40 years ago )

Convert nanosecond-precision unix timestamp to a datetime with offset from UTC

> 1614434140123456789 | into datetime -- offset - 5 Sat , 27 Feb 2021 13 :55:40 +0000 ( 4 years ago )

Convert standard (seconds) unix timestamp to a UTC datetime

> 1614434140 | into datetime - f '%s' Sat , 27 Feb 2021 13 :55:40 +0000 ( 4 years ago )

Using a datetime as input simply returns the value

> 2021-02-27T13:55:40 | into datetime Sat , 27 Feb 2021 13 :55:40 +0000 ( 4 years ago )

Using a record as input

> { year : 2025 , month : 3 , day : 30 , hour : 12 , minute : 15 , second : 59 , timezone : '+02:00' } | into datetime Sun , 30 Mar 2025 10 :15:59 +0000 ( 5 months ago )

Convert list of timestamps to datetimes