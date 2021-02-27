into datetime for conversions
Convert text or timestamp into a datetime.
Signature
> into datetime {flags} ...rest
Flags
--timezone, -z {string}: Specify timezone if the input is a Unix timestamp. Valid options: 'UTC' ('u') or 'LOCAL' ('l')
--offset, -o {int}: Specify timezone by offset from UTC if the input is a Unix timestamp, like '+8', '-4'
--format, -f {string}: Specify expected format of INPUT string to parse to datetime. Use --list to see options
--list, -l: Show all possible variables for use in --format flag
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, convert data at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|datetime
|datetime
|int
|datetime
|string
|datetime
|list<string>
|list<datetime>
|table
|table
|nothing
|table
|record
|record
|record
|datetime
|any
|table
Examples
Convert timestamp string to datetime with timezone offset
> '27.02.2021 1:55 pm +0000' | into datetime
Sat, 27 Feb 2021 13:55:00 +0000 (4 years ago)
Convert standard timestamp string to datetime with timezone offset
> '2021-02-27T13:55:40.2246+00:00' | into datetime
Sat, 27 Feb 2021 13:55:40 +0000 (4 years ago)
Convert non-standard timestamp string, with timezone offset, to datetime using a custom format
> '20210227_135540+0000' | into datetime --format '%Y%m%d_%H%M%S%z'
Sat, 27 Feb 2021 13:55:40 +0000 (4 years ago)
Convert non-standard timestamp string, without timezone offset, to datetime with custom formatting
> '16.11.1984 8:00 am' | into datetime --format '%d.%m.%Y %H:%M %P'
Fri, 16 Nov 1984 08:00:00 +0800 (40 years ago)
Convert nanosecond-precision unix timestamp to a datetime with offset from UTC
> 1614434140123456789 | into datetime --offset -5
Sat, 27 Feb 2021 13:55:40 +0000 (4 years ago)
Convert standard (seconds) unix timestamp to a UTC datetime
> 1614434140 | into datetime -f '%s'
Sat, 27 Feb 2021 13:55:40 +0000 (4 years ago)
Using a datetime as input simply returns the value
> 2021-02-27T13:55:40 | into datetime
Sat, 27 Feb 2021 13:55:40 +0000 (4 years ago)
Using a record as input
> {year: 2025, month: 3, day: 30, hour: 12, minute: 15, second: 59, timezone: '+02:00'} | into datetime
Sun, 30 Mar 2025 10:15:59 +0000 (5 months ago)
Convert list of timestamps to datetimes
> ["2023-03-30 10:10:07 -05:00", "2023-05-05 13:43:49 -05:00", "2023-06-05 01:37:42 -05:00"] | into datetime
╭───┬─────────────╮
│ 0 │ 2 years ago │
│ 1 │ 2 years ago │
│ 2 │ 2 years ago │
╰───┴─────────────╯