job send for experimental

Send a message to the mailbox of a job.

> job send {flags} (id)

--tag {int} : A tag for the message

id : The id of the job to send the message to.

input output any nothing

Send a message from the main thread to a newly-spawned job

> let id = job spawn { job recv | save sent.txt }; 'hi' | job send $id

Send a message from a newly-spawned job to the main thread (which always has an ID of 0)

> job spawn { sleep 1sec ; 'hi' | job send 0 }; job recv

This command sends a message to a background job, which can then read sent messages in a first-in-first-out fashion with job recv . When it does so, it may additionally specify a numeric filter tag, in which case it will only read messages sent with the exact same filter tag. In particular, the id 0 refers to the main/initial nushell thread.

A message can be any nushell value, and streams are always collected before being sent.

This command never blocks.