keybindings list for platform
List available options that can be used to create keybindings.
Signature
> keybindings list {flags}
Flags
--modifiers, -m: list of modifiers
--keycodes, -k: list of keycodes
--modes, -o: list of edit modes
--events, -e: list of reedline event
--edits, -d: list of edit commands
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|table
Examples
Get list of key modifiers
> keybindings list --modifiers
Get list of reedline events and edit commands
> keybindings list -e -d
Get list with all the available options
> keybindings list