keybindings list for platform

List available options that can be used to create keybindings.

Signature

> keybindings list {flags}

Flags

  • --modifiers, -m: list of modifiers
  • --keycodes, -k: list of keycodes
  • --modes, -o: list of edit modes
  • --events, -e: list of reedline event
  • --edits, -d: list of edit commands

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingtable

Examples

Get list of key modifiers

> keybindings list --modifiers

Get list of reedline events and edit commands

> keybindings list -e -d

Get list with all the available options

> keybindings list