keybindings list for platform

List available options that can be used to create keybindings.

> keybindings list {flags}

--modifiers, -m : list of modifiers

: list of modifiers --keycodes, -k : list of keycodes

: list of keycodes --modes, -o : list of edit modes

: list of edit modes --events, -e : list of reedline event

: list of reedline event --edits, -d : list of edit commands

input output nothing table

Get list of key modifiers

> keybindings list -- modifiers

Get list of reedline events and edit commands

> keybindings list - e - d

Get list with all the available options