kill for platform
Kill a process using the process id.
Signature
> kill {flags} ...rest
Flags
--force, -f: forcefully kill the process
--quiet, -q: won't print anything to the console
--signal, -s {int}: signal decimal number to be sent instead of the default 15 (unsupported on Windows)
Parameters
...rest: Process ids of processes that are to be killed.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|any
Examples
Kill the pid using the most memory
> ps | sort-by mem | last | kill $in.pid
Force kill a given pid
> kill --force 12345
Send INT signal
> kill -s 2 12345