kill for platform

Kill a process using the process id.

> kill {flags} ...rest

--force, -f : forcefully kill the process

: forcefully kill the process --quiet, -q : won't print anything to the console

: won't print anything to the console --signal, -s {int} : signal decimal number to be sent instead of the default 15 (unsupported on Windows)

...rest : Process ids of processes that are to be killed.

input output nothing any

Kill the pid using the most memory

> ps | sort-by mem | last | kill $in.pid

Force kill a given pid

> kill -- force 12345

Send INT signal