ls for filesystem
List the filenames, sizes, and modification times of items in a directory.
Signature
> ls {flags} ...rest
Flags
--all, -a: Show hidden files
--long, -l: Get all available columns for each entry (slower; columns are platform-dependent)
--short-names, -s: Only print the file names, and not the path
--full-paths, -f: display paths as absolute paths
--du, -d: Display the apparent directory size ("disk usage") in place of the directory metadata size
--directory, -D: List the specified directory itself instead of its contents
--mime-type, -m: Show mime-type in type column instead of 'file' (based on filenames only; files' contents are not examined)
--threads, -t: Use multiple threads to list contents. Output will be non-deterministic.
Parameters
...rest: The glob pattern to use.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|table
Examples
List visible files in the current directory
> ls
List visible files in a subdirectory
> ls subdir
List visible files with full path in the parent directory
> ls -f ..
List Rust files
> ls *.rs
List files and directories whose name do not contain 'bar'
> ls | where name !~ bar
List the full path of all dirs in your home directory
> ls -a ~ | where type == dir
List only the names (not paths) of all dirs in your home directory which have not been modified in 7 days
> ls -as ~ | where type == dir and modified < ((date now) - 7day)
Recursively list all files and subdirectories under the current directory using a glob pattern
> ls -a **/*
Recursively list *.rs and *.toml files using the glob command
> ls ...(glob **/*.{rs,toml})
List given paths and show directories themselves
> ['/path/to/directory' '/path/to/file'] | each {|| ls -D $in } | flatten