ls for filesystem

List the filenames, sizes, and modification times of items in a directory.

> ls {flags} ...rest

--all, -a : Show hidden files

: Show hidden files --long, -l : Get all available columns for each entry (slower; columns are platform-dependent)

: Get all available columns for each entry (slower; columns are platform-dependent) --short-names, -s : Only print the file names, and not the path

: Only print the file names, and not the path --full-paths, -f : display paths as absolute paths

: display paths as absolute paths --du, -d : Display the apparent directory size ("disk usage") in place of the directory metadata size

: Display the apparent directory size ("disk usage") in place of the directory metadata size --directory, -D : List the specified directory itself instead of its contents

: List the specified directory itself instead of its contents --mime-type, -m : Show mime-type in type column instead of 'file' (based on filenames only; files' contents are not examined)

: Show mime-type in type column instead of 'file' (based on filenames only; files' contents are not examined) --threads, -t : Use multiple threads to list contents. Output will be non-deterministic.

...rest : The glob pattern to use.

List visible files in the current directory

> ls

List visible files in a subdirectory

> ls subdir

List visible files with full path in the parent directory

> ls - f ..

List Rust files

> ls *.rs

List files and directories whose name do not contain 'bar'

> ls | where name !~ bar

List the full path of all dirs in your home directory

> ls - a ~ | where type == dir

List only the names (not paths) of all dirs in your home directory which have not been modified in 7 days

> ls - as ~ | where type == dir and modified < (( date now ) - 7day )

Recursively list all files and subdirectories under the current directory using a glob pattern

> ls - a **/*

Recursively list *.rs and *.toml files using the glob command

> ls ... ( glob **/*. { rs , toml })

List given paths and show directories themselves