math avg for math
Returns the average of a list of numbers.
Signature
> math avg {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<duration>
|duration
|duration
|duration
|list<filesize>
|filesize
|filesize
|filesize
|list<number>
|number
|number
|number
|range
|number
|table
|record
|record
|record
Examples
Compute the average of a list of numbers
> [-50 100.0 25] | math avg
25.0
Compute the average of a list of durations
> [2sec 1min] | math avg
31sec
Compute the average of each column in a table
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | math avg
╭───┬───╮
│ a │ 2 │
│ b │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯