math avg for math

Returns the average of a list of numbers.

Signature

> math avg {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<duration>duration
durationduration
list<filesize>filesize
filesizefilesize
list<number>number
numbernumber
rangenumber
tablerecord
recordrecord

Examples

Compute the average of a list of numbers

> [-50 100.0 25] | math avg
25.0

Compute the average of a list of durations

> [2sec 1min] | math avg
31sec

Compute the average of each column in a table

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | math avg
╭───┬───╮
 a 2
 b 3
╰───┴───╯