math avg for math

Returns the average of a list of numbers.

> math avg {flags}

input output list<duration> duration duration duration list<filesize> filesize filesize filesize list<number> number number number range number table record record record

Compute the average of a list of numbers

> [ -50 100.0 25 ] | math avg 25.0

Compute the average of a list of durations

> [ 2sec 1min ] | math avg 31sec

Compute the average of each column in a table