math median for math

Computes the median of a list of numbers.

> math median {flags}

input output list<number> number list<duration> duration list<filesize> filesize range number table record record record

Compute the median of a list of numbers

> [ 3 8 9 12 12 15 ] | math median 10.5

Compute the medians of the columns of a table

> [{ a : 1 b : 3 } { a : 2 b : -1 } { a : -3 b : 5 }] | math median ╭───┬───╮ │ a │ 1 │ │ b │ 3 │ ╰───┴───╯

Find the median of a list of file sizes