math median for math

Computes the median of a list of numbers.

Signature

> math median {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<number>number
list<duration>duration
list<filesize>filesize
rangenumber
tablerecord
recordrecord

Examples

Compute the median of a list of numbers

> [3 8 9 12 12 15] | math median
10.5

Compute the medians of the columns of a table

> [{a: 1 b: 3} {a: 2 b: -1} {a: -3 b: 5}] | math median
╭───┬───╮
 a 1
 b 3
╰───┴───╯

Find the median of a list of file sizes

> [5KB 10MB 200B] | math median
5.0 kB