math median for math
Computes the median of a list of numbers.
Signature
> math median {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<number>
|number
|list<duration>
|duration
|list<filesize>
|filesize
|range
|number
|table
|record
|record
|record
Examples
Compute the median of a list of numbers
> [3 8 9 12 12 15] | math median
10.5
Compute the medians of the columns of a table
> [{a: 1 b: 3} {a: 2 b: -1} {a: -3 b: 5}] | math median
╭───┬───╮
│ a │ 1 │
│ b │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯
Find the median of a list of file sizes
> [5KB 10MB 200B] | math median
5.0 kB