math sum for math

Returns the sum of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.

> math sum {flags}

input output list<number> number list<duration> duration list<filesize> filesize range number table record record record

Sum a list of numbers

> [ 1 2 3 ] | math sum 6

Get the disk usage for the current directory

> ls | get size | math sum

Compute the sum of each column in a table