math sum for math
Returns the sum of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.
Signature
> math sum {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<number>
|number
|list<duration>
|duration
|list<filesize>
|filesize
|range
|number
|table
|record
|record
|record
Examples
Sum a list of numbers
> [1 2 3] | math sum
6
Get the disk usage for the current directory
> ls | get size | math sum
Compute the sum of each column in a table
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | math sum
╭───┬───╮
│ a │ 4 │
│ b │ 6 │
╰───┴───╯