math variance for math

Returns the variance of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.

Signature

> math variance {flags}

Flags

  • --sample, -s: calculate sample variance (i.e. using N-1 as the denominator)

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<number>number
rangenumber
tablerecord
recordrecord

Examples

Get the variance of a list of numbers

> [1 2 3 4 5] | math variance
2.0

Get the sample variance of a list of numbers

> [1 2 3 4 5] | math variance --sample
2.5

Compute the variance of each column in a table

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | math variance
╭───┬───╮
 a 1
 b 1
╰───┴───╯