math variance for math
Returns the variance of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.
Signature
> math variance {flags}
Flags
--sample, -s: calculate sample variance (i.e. using N-1 as the denominator)
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<number>
|number
|range
|number
|table
|record
|record
|record
Examples
Get the variance of a list of numbers
> [1 2 3 4 5] | math variance
2.0
Get the sample variance of a list of numbers
> [1 2 3 4 5] | math variance --sample
2.5
Compute the variance of each column in a table
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | math variance
╭───┬───╮
│ a │ 1 │
│ b │ 1 │
╰───┴───╯