math variance for math

Returns the variance of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.

> math variance {flags}

--sample, -s : calculate sample variance (i.e. using N-1 as the denominator)

input output list<number> number range number table record record record

Get the variance of a list of numbers

> [ 1 2 3 4 5 ] | math variance 2.0

Get the sample variance of a list of numbers

> [ 1 2 3 4 5 ] | math variance -- sample 2.5

Compute the variance of each column in a table