merge for filters

Merge the input with a record or table, overwriting values in matching columns.

Signature

> merge {flags} (value)

Parameters

  • value: The new value to merge with.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
recordrecord
tabletable

Examples

Add an 'id' column to the input table

> [a b c] | wrap name | merge ( [47 512 618] | wrap id )
╭───┬──────┬─────╮
 # │ name │ id  │
├───┼──────┼─────┤
 0 a  47
 1 b 512
 2 c 618
╰───┴──────┴─────╯

Merge two records

> {a: 1, b: 2} | merge {c: 3}
╭───┬───╮
 a 1
 b 2
 c 3
╰───┴───╯

Merge two tables, overwriting overlapping columns

> [{columnA: A0 columnB: B0}] | merge [{columnA: 'A0*'}]
╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮
 # │ columnA │ columnB │
├───┼─────────┼─────────┤
 0 A0* B0
╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯

Notes

You may provide a column structure to merge

When merging tables, row 0 of the input table is overwritten with values from row 0 of the provided table, then repeating this process with row 1, and so on.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
merge deepMerge the input with a record or table, recursively merging values in matching columns.built-in