merge for filters

Merge the input with a record or table, overwriting values in matching columns.

> merge {flags} (value)

value : The new value to merge with.

input output record record table table

Add an 'id' column to the input table

> [ a b c ] | wrap name | merge ( [ 47 512 618 ] | wrap id ) ╭───┬──────┬─────╮ │ # │ name │ id │ ├───┼──────┼─────┤ │ 0 │ a │ 47 │ │ 1 │ b │ 512 │ │ 2 │ c │ 618 │ ╰───┴──────┴─────╯

Merge two records

> { a : 1 , b : 2 } | merge { c : 3 } ╭───┬───╮ │ a │ 1 │ │ b │ 2 │ │ c │ 3 │ ╰───┴───╯

Merge two tables, overwriting overlapping columns

> [{ columnA : A0 columnB: B0 }] | merge [{ columnA : 'A0*' }] ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ # │ columnA │ columnB │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ A0 * │ B0 │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯

You may provide a column structure to merge

When merging tables, row 0 of the input table is overwritten with values from row 0 of the provided table, then repeating this process with row 1, and so on.