metadata set for debug

Set the metadata for items in the stream.

Signature

> metadata set {flags}

Flags

  • --datasource-ls, -l: Assign the DataSource::Ls metadata to the input
  • --datasource-filepath, -f {path}: Assign the DataSource::FilePath metadata to the input
  • --content-type, -c {string}: Assign content type metadata to the input

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyany

Examples

Set the metadata of a table literal

> [[name color]; [Cargo.lock '#ff0000'] [Cargo.toml '#00ff00'] [README.md '#0000ff']] | metadata set --datasource-ls

Set the metadata of a file path

> 'crates' | metadata set --datasource-filepath $'(pwd)/crates'

Set the metadata of a file path

> 'crates' | metadata set --content-type text/plain | metadata | get content_type
text/plain