metadata set for debug

Set the metadata for items in the stream.

> metadata set {flags}

--datasource-ls, -l : Assign the DataSource::Ls metadata to the input

: Assign the DataSource::Ls metadata to the input --datasource-filepath, -f {path} : Assign the DataSource::FilePath metadata to the input

: Assign the DataSource::FilePath metadata to the input --content-type, -c {string} : Assign content type metadata to the input

input output any any

Set the metadata of a table literal

> [[ name color ]; [ Cargo.lock '#ff0000' ] [ Cargo.toml '#00ff00' ] [ README.md '#0000ff' ]] | metadata set -- datasource-ls

Set the metadata of a file path

> 'crates' | metadata set -- datasource-filepath $'( pwd )/crates'

Set the metadata of a file path