metadata set for debug
Set the metadata for items in the stream.
Signature
> metadata set {flags}
Flags
--datasource-ls, -l: Assign the DataSource::Ls metadata to the input
--datasource-filepath, -f {path}: Assign the DataSource::FilePath metadata to the input
--content-type, -c {string}: Assign content type metadata to the input
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|any
Examples
Set the metadata of a table literal
> [[name color]; [Cargo.lock '#ff0000'] [Cargo.toml '#00ff00'] [README.md '#0000ff']] | metadata set --datasource-ls
Set the metadata of a file path
> 'crates' | metadata set --datasource-filepath $'(pwd)/crates'
Set the metadata of a file path
> 'crates' | metadata set --content-type text/plain | metadata | get content_type
text/plain