module for core

Define a custom module.

Signature

> module {flags} (module) (block)

Parameters

  • module: Module name or module path.
  • block: Body of the module if 'module' parameter is not a module path.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingnothing

Examples

Define a custom command in a module and call it

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }; use spam foo; foo
foo

Define an environment variable in a module

> module foo { export-env { $env.FOO = "BAZ" } }; use foo; $env.FOO
BAZ

Define a custom command that participates in the environment in a module and call it

> module foo { export def --env bar [] { $env.FOO_BAR = "BAZ" } }; use foo bar; bar; $env.FOO_BAR
BAZ

Notes

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html