module for core

Define a custom module.

> module {flags} (module) (block)

module : Module name or module path.

: Module name or module path. block : Body of the module if 'module' parameter is not a module path.

input output nothing nothing

Define a custom command in a module and call it

> module spam { export def foo [] { "foo" } }; use spam foo ; foo foo

Define an environment variable in a module

> module foo { export-env { $env .FOO = "BAZ" } }; use foo ; $env .FOO BAZ

Define a custom command that participates in the environment in a module and call it

> module foo { export def --env bar [] { $env .FOO_BAR = "BAZ" } }; use foo bar ; bar ; $env .FOO_BAR BAZ

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html