move for filters

Moves columns relative to other columns or make them the first/last columns. Flags are mutually exclusive.

Signature

> move {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --after {string}: the column that will precede the columns moved
  • --before {string}: the column that will be the next after the columns moved
  • --first: makes the columns be the first ones
  • --last: makes the columns be the last ones

Parameters

  • ...rest: The columns to move.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
recordrecord
tabletable

Examples

Move a column before the first column

> [[name value index]; [foo a 1] [bar b 2] [baz c 3]] | move index --before name
╭───┬──────┬───────╮
 # │ name │ value │
├───┼──────┼───────┤
 1 foo a
 2 bar b
 3 baz c
╰───┴──────┴───────╯

Move multiple columns after the last column and reorder them

> [[name value index]; [foo a 1] [bar b 2] [baz c 3]] | move value name --after index
╭───┬───────┬──────╮
 # │ value │ name │
├───┼───────┼──────┤
 1 a foo
 2 b bar
 3 c baz
╰───┴───────┴──────╯

Move columns of a record

> { name: foo, value: a, index: 1 } | move name --before index
╭───────┬─────╮
 value a
 name foo
 index 1
╰───────┴─────╯