move for filters

Moves columns relative to other columns or make them the first/last columns. Flags are mutually exclusive.

> move {flags} ...rest

--after {string} : the column that will precede the columns moved

: the column that will precede the columns moved --before {string} : the column that will be the next after the columns moved

: the column that will be the next after the columns moved --first : makes the columns be the first ones

: makes the columns be the first ones --last : makes the columns be the last ones

...rest : The columns to move.

input output record record table table

Move a column before the first column

> [[ name value index ]; [ foo a 1 ] [ bar b 2 ] [ baz c 3 ]] | move index -- before name ╭───┬──────┬───────╮ │ # │ name │ value │ ├───┼──────┼───────┤ │ 1 │ foo │ a │ │ 2 │ bar │ b │ │ 3 │ baz │ c │ ╰───┴──────┴───────╯

Move multiple columns after the last column and reorder them

> [[ name value index ]; [ foo a 1 ] [ bar b 2 ] [ baz c 3 ]] | move value name -- after index ╭───┬───────┬──────╮ │ # │ value │ name │ ├───┼───────┼──────┤ │ 1 │ a │ foo │ │ 2 │ b │ bar │ │ 3 │ c │ baz │ ╰───┴───────┴──────╯

Move columns of a record