mv for filesystem

Move files or directories using uutils/coreutils mv.

> mv {flags} ...rest

--force, -f : do not prompt before overwriting

--verbose, -v : explain what is being done.

--progress, -p : display a progress bar

--interactive, -i : prompt before overwriting

--update, -u : move and overwrite only when the SOURCE file is newer than the destination file or when the destination file is missing

--no-clobber, -n : do not overwrite an existing file

...rest : Rename SRC to DST, or move SRC to DIR.

Rename a file

> mv before.txt after.txt

Move a file into a directory

> mv test.txt my/subdirectory

Move only if source file is newer than target file

> mv - u new/test.txt old/

Move many files into a directory

> mv *.txt my/subdirectory

Move a file into the "my" directory two levels up in the directory tree