mv for filesystem

Move files or directories using uutils/coreutils mv.

Signature

> mv {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --force, -f: do not prompt before overwriting
  • --verbose, -v: explain what is being done.
  • --progress, -p: display a progress bar
  • --interactive, -i: prompt before overwriting
  • --update, -u: move and overwrite only when the SOURCE file is newer than the destination file or when the destination file is missing
  • --no-clobber, -n: do not overwrite an existing file

Parameters

  • ...rest: Rename SRC to DST, or move SRC to DIR.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingnothing

Examples

Rename a file

> mv before.txt after.txt

Move a file into a directory

> mv test.txt my/subdirectory

Move only if source file is newer than target file

> mv -u new/test.txt old/

Move many files into a directory

> mv *.txt my/subdirectory

Move a file into the "my" directory two levels up in the directory tree

> mv test.txt .../my/