nu-check for strings
Validate and parse input content.
Signature
> nu-check {flags} (path)
Flags
--as-module, -m: Parse content as module
--debug, -d: Show error messages
Parameters
path: File path to parse.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|bool
|string
|bool
|list<any>
|bool
|any
|bool
Examples
Parse a input file as script(Default)
> nu-check script.nu
Parse a input file as module
> nu-check --as-module module.nu
Parse a input file by showing error message
> nu-check --debug script.nu
Parse a byte stream as script by showing error message
> open foo.nu | nu-check --debug script.nu
Parse an internal stream as module by showing error message
> open module.nu | lines | nu-check --debug --as-module module.nu
Parse a string as script
> $'two(char nl)lines' | nu-check