nu-check for strings

Validate and parse input content.

Signature

> nu-check {flags} (path)

Flags

  • --as-module, -m: Parse content as module
  • --debug, -d: Show error messages

Parameters

  • path: File path to parse.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingbool
stringbool
list<any>bool
anybool

Examples

Parse a input file as script(Default)

> nu-check script.nu

Parse a input file as module

> nu-check --as-module module.nu

Parse a input file by showing error message

> nu-check --debug script.nu

Parse a byte stream as script by showing error message

> open foo.nu | nu-check --debug script.nu

Parse an internal stream as module by showing error message

> open module.nu | lines | nu-check --debug --as-module module.nu

Parse a string as script

> $'two(char nl)lines' | nu-check