nu-check for strings

Validate and parse input content.

> nu-check {flags} (path)

--as-module, -m : Parse content as module

: Parse content as module --debug, -d : Show error messages

path : File path to parse.

input output nothing bool string bool list<any> bool any bool

Parse a input file as script(Default)

> nu-check script.nu

Parse a input file as module

> nu-check -- as-module module.nu

Parse a input file by showing error message

> nu-check -- debug script.nu

Parse a byte stream as script by showing error message

> open foo.nu | nu-check -- debug script.nu

Parse an internal stream as module by showing error message

> open module.nu | lines | nu-check -- debug -- as-module module.nu

Parse a string as script