par-each for filters

Run a closure on each row of the input list in parallel, creating a new list with the results.

> par-each {flags} (closure)

--threads, -t {int} : the number of threads to use

: the number of threads to use --keep-order, -k : keep sequence of output same as the order of input

closure : The closure to run.

input output list<any> list<any> table list<any> any any

Multiplies each number. Note that the list will become arbitrarily disordered.

> [ 1 2 3 ] | par-each {| e | $e * 2 }

Multiplies each number, keeping an original order

> [ 1 2 3 ] | par-each -- keep-order {| e | $e * 2 } ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ 2 │ 6 │ ╰───┴───╯

Enumerate and sort-by can be used to reconstruct the original order

> 1 .. 3 | enumerate | par-each {| p | update item ( $p.item * 2 )} | sort-by item | get item ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ 2 │ 6 │ ╰───┴───╯

Output can still be sorted afterward

> [ foo bar baz ] | par-each {| e | $e + '!' } | sort ╭───┬──────╮ │ 0 │ bar ! │ │ 1 │ baz ! │ │ 2 │ foo ! │ ╰───┴──────╯

Iterate over each element, producing a list showing indexes of any 2s