parse for strings
Parse columns from string data using a simple pattern or a supplied regular expression.
Signature
> parse {flags} (pattern)
Flags
--regex, -r: use full regex syntax for patterns
--backtrack, -b {int}: set the max backtrack limit for regex
Parameters
pattern: The pattern to match.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|table
|list<any>
|table
Examples
Parse a string into two named columns
> "hi there" | parse "{foo} {bar}"
╭───┬─────┬───────╮
│ # │ foo │ bar │
├───┼─────┼───────┤
│ 0 │ hi │ there │
╰───┴─────┴───────╯
Parse a string, ignoring a column with _
> "hello world" | parse "{foo} {_}"
╭───┬───────╮
│ # │ foo │
├───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ hello │
╰───┴───────╯
This is how the first example is interpreted in the source code
> "hi there" | parse --regex '(?s)\A(?P<foo>.*?) (?P<bar>.*?)\z'
╭───┬─────┬───────╮
│ # │ foo │ bar │
├───┼─────┼───────┤
│ 0 │ hi │ there │
╰───┴─────┴───────╯
Parse a string using fancy-regex named capture group pattern
> "foo bar." | parse --regex '\s*(?<name>\w+)(?=\.)'
╭───┬──────╮
│ # │ name │
├───┼──────┤
│ 0 │ bar │
╰───┴──────╯
Parse a string using fancy-regex capture group pattern
> "foo! bar." | parse --regex '(\w+)(?=\.)|(\w+)(?=!)'
╭───┬──────────┬──────────╮
│ # │ capture0 │ capture1 │
├───┼──────────┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ │ foo │
│ 1 │ bar │ │
╰───┴──────────┴──────────╯
Parse a string using fancy-regex look behind pattern
> " @another(foo bar) " | parse --regex '\s*(?<=[() ])(@\w+)(\([^)]*\))?\s*'
╭───┬──────────┬───────────╮
│ # │ capture0 │ capture1 │
├───┼──────────┼───────────┤
│ 0 │ @another │ (foo bar) │
╰───┴──────────┴───────────╯
Parse a string using fancy-regex look ahead atomic group pattern
> "abcd" | parse --regex '^a(bc(?=d)|b)cd$'
╭───┬──────────╮
│ # │ capture0 │
├───┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ b │
╰───┴──────────╯
Parse a string with a manually set fancy-regex backtrack limit
> "hi there" | parse --backtrack 1500000 "{foo} {bar}"
╭───┬─────┬───────╮
│ # │ foo │ bar │
├───┼─────┼───────┤
│ 0 │ hi │ there │
╰───┴─────┴───────╯
Notes
The parse command always uses regular expressions even when you use a simple pattern. If a simple pattern is supplied, parse will transform that pattern into a regular expression.