parse for strings

Parse columns from string data using a simple pattern or a supplied regular expression.

> parse {flags} (pattern)

--regex, -r : use full regex syntax for patterns

: use full regex syntax for patterns --backtrack, -b {int} : set the max backtrack limit for regex

pattern : The pattern to match.

input output string table list<any> table

Parse a string into two named columns

> "hi there" | parse "{foo} {bar}" ╭───┬─────┬───────╮ │ # │ foo │ bar │ ├───┼─────┼───────┤ │ 0 │ hi │ there │ ╰───┴─────┴───────╯

Parse a string, ignoring a column with _

> "hello world" | parse "{foo} {_}" ╭───┬───────╮ │ # │ foo │ ├───┼───────┤ │ 0 │ hello │ ╰───┴───────╯

This is how the first example is interpreted in the source code

> "hi there" | parse -- regex '(?s)\A(?P<foo>.*?) (?P<bar>.*?)\z' ╭───┬─────┬───────╮ │ # │ foo │ bar │ ├───┼─────┼───────┤ │ 0 │ hi │ there │ ╰───┴─────┴───────╯

Parse a string using fancy-regex named capture group pattern

> "foo bar." | parse -- regex '\s*(?<name>\w+)(?=\.)' ╭───┬──────╮ │ # │ name │ ├───┼──────┤ │ 0 │ bar │ ╰───┴──────╯

Parse a string using fancy-regex capture group pattern

> "foo! bar." | parse -- regex '(\w+)(?=\.)|(\w+)(?=!)' ╭───┬──────────┬──────────╮ │ # │ capture0 │ capture1 │ ├───┼──────────┼──────────┤ │ 0 │ │ foo │ │ 1 │ bar │ │ ╰───┴──────────┴──────────╯

Parse a string using fancy-regex look behind pattern

> " @another(foo bar) " | parse -- regex '\s*(?<=[() ])(@\w+)(\([^)]*\))?\s*' ╭───┬──────────┬───────────╮ │ # │ capture0 │ capture1 │ ├───┼──────────┼───────────┤ │ 0 │ @another │ ( foo bar ) │ ╰───┴──────────┴───────────╯

Parse a string using fancy-regex look ahead atomic group pattern

> "abcd" | parse -- regex '^a(bc(?=d)|b)cd$' ╭───┬──────────╮ │ # │ capture0 │ ├───┼──────────┤ │ 0 │ b │ ╰───┴──────────╯

Parse a string with a manually set fancy-regex backtrack limit

> "hi there" | parse -- backtrack 1500000 "{foo} {bar}" ╭───┬─────┬───────╮ │ # │ foo │ bar │ ├───┼─────┼───────┤ │ 0 │ hi │ there │ ╰───┴─────┴───────╯

The parse command always uses regular expressions even when you use a simple pattern. If a simple pattern is supplied, parse will transform that pattern into a regular expression.