path basename for path

Get the final component of a path.

> path basename {flags}

--replace, -r {string} : Return original path with basename replaced by this string

input output string string list<string> list<string>

Get basename of a path

> '/home/joe/test.txt' | path basename test.txt

Get basename of a list of paths

> [ /home/joe , /home/doe ] | path basename ╭───┬─────╮ │ 0 │ joe │ │ 1 │ doe │ ╰───┴─────╯

Replace basename of a path