path basename for path
Get the final component of a path.
Signature
> path basename {flags}
Flags
--replace, -r {string}: Return original path with basename replaced by this string
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
Examples
Get basename of a path
> '/home/joe/test.txt' | path basename
test.txt
Get basename of a list of paths
> [ /home/joe, /home/doe ] | path basename
╭───┬─────╮
│ 0 │ joe │
│ 1 │ doe │
╰───┴─────╯
Replace basename of a path
> '/home/joe/test.txt' | path basename --replace 'spam.png'
/home/joe/spam.png