path basename for path

Get the final component of a path.

Signature

> path basename {flags}

Flags

  • --replace, -r {string}: Return original path with basename replaced by this string

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>

Examples

Get basename of a path

> '/home/joe/test.txt' | path basename
test.txt

Get basename of a list of paths

> [ /home/joe, /home/doe ] | path basename
╭───┬─────╮
 0 joe
 1 doe
╰───┴─────╯

Replace basename of a path

> '/home/joe/test.txt' | path basename --replace 'spam.png'
/home/joe/spam.png