path exists for path
Check whether a path exists.
Signature
> path exists {flags}
Flags
--no-symlink, -n: Do not resolve symbolic links
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|bool
|list<string>
|list<bool>
Examples
Check if a file exists
> '/home/joe/todo.txt' | path exists
false
Check if files in list exist
> [ /home/joe/todo.txt, /home/doe/todo.txt ] | path exists
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ false │
│ 1 │ false │
╰───┴───────╯
Notes
This only checks if it is possible to either
open or
cd to the given path. If you need to distinguish dirs and files, please use
path type. Also note that if you don't have a permission to a directory of a path, false will be returned