path exists for path

Check whether a path exists.

> path exists {flags}

--no-symlink, -n : Do not resolve symbolic links

input output string bool list<string> list<bool>

Check if a file exists

> '/home/joe/todo.txt' | path exists false

Check if files in list exist

> [ /home/joe/todo.txt , /home/doe/todo.txt ] | path exists ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ false │ │ 1 │ false │ ╰───┴───────╯