path join for path

Join a structured path or a list of path parts.

Signature

> path join {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: Path to append to the input.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>string
recordstring
tablelist<string>

Examples

Append a filename to a path

> '/home/viking' | path join spam.txt
/home/viking/spam.txt

Append a filename to a path

> '/home/viking' | path join spams this_spam.txt
/home/viking/spams/this_spam.txt

Use relative paths, e.g. '..' will go up one directory

> '/home/viking' | path join .. folder
/home/viking/../folder

Use absolute paths, e.g. '/' will bring you to the top level directory

> '/home/viking' | path join / folder
/folder

Join a list of parts into a path

> [ '/' 'home' 'viking' 'spam.txt' ] | path join
/home/viking/spam.txt

Join a structured path into a path

> { parent: '/home/viking', stem: 'spam', extension: 'txt' } | path join
/home/viking/spam.txt

Join a table of structured paths into a list of paths

> [[ parent stem extension ]; [ '/home/viking' 'spam' 'txt' ]] | path join
╭───┬───────────────────────╮
 0 /home/viking/spam.txt
╰───┴───────────────────────╯

Notes

Optionally, append an additional path to the result. It is designed to accept the output of 'path parse' and 'path split' subcommands.