path join for path

Join a structured path or a list of path parts.

> path join {flags} ...rest

...rest : Path to append to the input.

input output string string list<string> string record string table list<string>

Append a filename to a path

> '/home/viking' | path join spam.txt /home/viking/spam.txt

Append a filename to a path

> '/home/viking' | path join spams this_spam.txt /home/viking/spams/this_spam.txt

Use relative paths, e.g. '..' will go up one directory

> '/home/viking' | path join .. folder /home/viking/../folder

Use absolute paths, e.g. '/' will bring you to the top level directory

> '/home/viking' | path join / folder /folder

Join a list of parts into a path

> [ '/' 'home' 'viking' 'spam.txt' ] | path join /home/viking/spam.txt

Join a structured path into a path

> { parent : '/home/viking' , stem : 'spam' , extension : 'txt' } | path join /home/viking/spam.txt

Join a table of structured paths into a list of paths

> [[ parent stem extension ]; [ '/home/viking' 'spam' 'txt' ]] | path join ╭───┬───────────────────────╮ │ 0 │ /home/viking/spam.txt │ ╰───┴───────────────────────╯

Optionally, append an additional path to the result. It is designed to accept the output of 'path parse' and 'path split' subcommands.