path relative-to for path

Express a path as relative to another path.

Signature

> path relative-to {flags} (path)

Parameters

  • path: Parent shared with the input path.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>

Examples

Find a relative path from two absolute paths

> '/home/viking' | path relative-to '/home'
viking

Find a relative path from absolute paths in list

> [ /home/viking, /home/spam ] | path relative-to '/home'
╭───┬────────╮
 0 viking
 1 spam
╰───┴────────╯

Find a relative path from two relative paths

> 'eggs/bacon/sausage/spam' | path relative-to 'eggs/bacon/sausage'
spam

Notes

Can be used only when the input and the argument paths are either both absolute or both relative. The argument path needs to be a parent of the input path.