path relative-to for path
Express a path as relative to another path.
Signature
> path relative-to {flags} (path)
Parameters
path: Parent shared with the input path.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
Examples
Find a relative path from two absolute paths
> '/home/viking' | path relative-to '/home'
viking
Find a relative path from absolute paths in list
> [ /home/viking, /home/spam ] | path relative-to '/home'
╭───┬────────╮
│ 0 │ viking │
│ 1 │ spam │
╰───┴────────╯
Find a relative path from two relative paths
> 'eggs/bacon/sausage/spam' | path relative-to 'eggs/bacon/sausage'
spam
Notes
Can be used only when the input and the argument paths are either both absolute or both relative. The argument path needs to be a parent of the input path.