path relative-to for path

Express a path as relative to another path.

> path relative-to {flags} (path)

path : Parent shared with the input path.

input output string string list<string> list<string>

Find a relative path from two absolute paths

> '/home/viking' | path relative-to '/home' viking

Find a relative path from absolute paths in list

> [ /home/viking , /home/spam ] | path relative-to '/home' ╭───┬────────╮ │ 0 │ viking │ │ 1 │ spam │ ╰───┴────────╯

Find a relative path from two relative paths

> 'eggs/bacon/sausage/spam' | path relative-to 'eggs/bacon/sausage' spam

Can be used only when the input and the argument paths are either both absolute or both relative. The argument path needs to be a parent of the input path.