plugin add for plugin

Add a plugin to the plugin registry file.

> plugin add {flags} (filename)

--plugin-config {path} : Use a plugin registry file other than the one set in $nu.plugin-path

: Use a plugin registry file other than the one set in --shell, -s {path} : Use an additional shell program (cmd, sh, python, etc.) to run the plugin

filename : Path to the executable for the plugin.

input output nothing nothing

Run the nu_plugin_inc plugin from the current directory or $env.NU_PLUGIN_DIRS and install its signatures.

> plugin add nu_plugin_inc

Run the nu_plugin_polars plugin from the current directory or $env.NU_PLUGIN_DIRS, and install its signatures to the "polars.msgpackz" plugin registry file.

> plugin add -- plugin-config polars.msgpackz nu_plugin_polars

This does not load the plugin commands into the scope - see plugin use for that.