plugin add for plugin
Add a plugin to the plugin registry file.
Signature
> plugin add {flags} (filename)
Flags
--plugin-config {path}: Use a plugin registry file other than the one set in
$nu.plugin-path
--shell, -s {path}: Use an additional shell program (cmd, sh, python, etc.) to run the plugin
Parameters
filename: Path to the executable for the plugin.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Run the
nu_plugin_inc plugin from the current directory or $env.NU_PLUGIN_DIRS and install its signatures.
> plugin add nu_plugin_inc
Run the
nu_plugin_polars plugin from the current directory or $env.NU_PLUGIN_DIRS, and install its signatures to the "polars.msgpackz" plugin registry file.
> plugin add --plugin-config polars.msgpackz nu_plugin_polars
Notes
This does not load the plugin commands into the scope - see
plugin use for that.
Instead, it runs the plugin to get its command signatures, and then edits the plugin registry file (by default,
$nu.plugin-path). The changes will be apparent the next time
nu is next launched with that plugin registry file.