plugin list for plugin

List loaded and installed plugins.

Signature

> plugin list {flags}

Flags

  • --plugin-config {path}: Use a plugin registry file other than the one set in $nu.plugin-path
  • --engine, -e: Show info for plugins that are loaded into the engine only.
  • --registry, -r: Show info for plugins from the registry file only.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingtable<name: string, version: string, status: string, pid: int, filename: string, shell: string, commands: list<string>>

Examples

List installed plugins.

> plugin list
╭───┬──────┬─────────┬─────────┬────────┬───────────────────────────────┬───────┬─────────────╮
 # │ name │ version │ status  │  pid   │           filename            │ shell │  commands   │
├───┼──────┼─────────┼─────────┼────────┼───────────────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┤
 0 inc 0.107.0 running 106480 /opt/nu/plugins/nu_plugin_inc ╭───┬─────╮
 0 inc
 ╰───┴─────╯
╰───┴──────┴─────────┴─────────┴────────┴───────────────────────────────┴───────┴─────────────╯

Get process information for running plugins.

> ps | where pid in (plugin list).pid

Notes

The status column will contain one of the following values:

  • added: The plugin is present in the plugin registry file, but not in the engine.
  • loaded: The plugin is present both in the plugin registry file and in the engine, but is not running.
  • running: The plugin is currently running, and the pid column should contain its process ID.
  • modified: The plugin state present in the plugin registry file is different from the state in the engine.
  • removed: The plugin is still loaded in the engine, but is not present in the plugin registry file.
  • invalid: The data in the plugin registry file couldn't be deserialized, and the plugin most likely needs to be added again.

running takes priority over any other status. Unless --registry is used or the plugin has not been loaded yet, the values of version, filename, shell, and commands reflect the values in the engine and not the ones in the plugin registry file.

See also: plugin use