plugin list for plugin

List loaded and installed plugins.
Signature
> plugin list {flags}
Flags
--plugin-config {path}: Use a plugin registry file other than the one set in
$nu.plugin-path
--engine, -e: Show info for plugins that are loaded into the engine only.
--registry, -r: Show info for plugins from the registry file only.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|table<name: string, version: string, status: string, pid: int, filename: string, shell: string, commands: list<string>>
Examples
List installed plugins.
> plugin list
╭───┬──────┬─────────┬─────────┬────────┬───────────────────────────────┬───────┬─────────────╮
│ # │ name │ version │ status │ pid │ filename │ shell │ commands │
├───┼──────┼─────────┼─────────┼────────┼───────────────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┤
│ 0 │ inc │ 0.107.0 │ running │ 106480 │ /opt/nu/plugins/nu_plugin_inc │ │ ╭───┬─────╮ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ inc │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴─────╯ │
╰───┴──────┴─────────┴─────────┴────────┴───────────────────────────────┴───────┴─────────────╯
Get process information for running plugins.
> ps | where pid in (plugin list).pid
Notes
The
status column will contain one of the following values:
added: The plugin is present in the plugin registry file, but not in the engine.
loaded: The plugin is present both in the plugin registry file and in the engine, but is not running.
running: The plugin is currently running, and the
pidcolumn should contain its process ID.
modified: The plugin state present in the plugin registry file is different from the state in the engine.
removed: The plugin is still loaded in the engine, but is not present in the plugin registry file.
invalid: The data in the plugin registry file couldn't be deserialized, and the plugin most likely needs to be added again.
running takes priority over any other status. Unless
--registry is used or the plugin has not been loaded yet, the values of
version,
filename,
shell, and
commands reflect the values in the engine and not the ones in the plugin registry file.
