plugin list for plugin

List loaded and installed plugins.

> plugin list {flags}

--plugin-config {path} : Use a plugin registry file other than the one set in $nu.plugin-path

--engine, -e : Show info for plugins that are loaded into the engine only.

--registry, -r : Show info for plugins from the registry file only.

input output nothing table<name: string, version: string, status: string, pid: int, filename: string, shell: string, commands: list<string>>

List installed plugins.

> plugin list ╭───┬──────┬─────────┬─────────┬────────┬───────────────────────────────┬───────┬─────────────╮ │ # │ name │ version │ status │ pid │ filename │ shell │ commands │ ├───┼──────┼─────────┼─────────┼────────┼───────────────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┤ │ 0 │ inc │ 0.107.0 │ running │ 106480 │ /opt/nu/plugins/nu_plugin_inc │ │ ╭───┬─────╮ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ inc │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴─────╯ │ ╰───┴──────┴─────────┴─────────┴────────┴───────────────────────────────┴───────┴─────────────╯

Get process information for running plugins.

> ps | where pid in ( plugin list ) .pid

The status column will contain one of the following values:

added : The plugin is present in the plugin registry file, but not in the engine.

loaded : The plugin is present both in the plugin registry file and in the engine, but is not running.

running : The plugin is currently running, and the pid column should contain its process ID.

modified : The plugin state present in the plugin registry file is different from the state in the engine.

removed : The plugin is still loaded in the engine, but is not present in the plugin registry file.

invalid : The data in the plugin registry file couldn't be deserialized, and the plugin most likely needs to be added again.

running takes priority over any other status. Unless --registry is used or the plugin has not been loaded yet, the values of version , filename , shell , and commands reflect the values in the engine and not the ones in the plugin registry file.