plugin use for plugin

Load a plugin from the plugin registry file into scope.

> plugin use {flags} (name)

--plugin-config {path} : Use a plugin registry file other than the one set in $nu.plugin-path

name : The name, or filename, of the plugin to load.

input output nothing nothing

Load the commands for the query plugin from $nu.plugin-path

> plugin use query

Load the commands for the plugin with the filename ~/.cargo/bin/nu_plugin_query from $nu.plugin-path

> plugin use ~/.cargo/bin/nu_plugin_query

Load the commands for the query plugin from a custom plugin registry file

> plugin use -- plugin-config local-plugins.msgpackz query

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html

The plugin definition must be available in the plugin registry file at parse time. Run plugin add first in the REPL to do this, or from a script consider preparing a plugin registry file and passing --plugin-config , or using the --plugin option to nu instead.

If the plugin was already loaded, this will reload the latest definition from the registry file into scope.