plugin use for plugin
Signature
> plugin use {flags} (name)
Flags
--plugin-config {path}: Use a plugin registry file other than the one set in
$nu.plugin-path
Parameters
name: The name, or filename, of the plugin to load.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Load the commands for the
query plugin from $nu.plugin-path
> plugin use query
Load the commands for the plugin with the filename
~/.cargo/bin/nu_plugin_query from $nu.plugin-path
> plugin use ~/.cargo/bin/nu_plugin_query
Load the commands for the
query plugin from a custom plugin registry file
> plugin use --plugin-config local-plugins.msgpackz query
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html
The plugin definition must be available in the plugin registry file at parse time. Run
plugin add first in the REPL to do this, or from a script consider preparing a plugin registry file and passing
--plugin-config, or using the
--plugin option to
nu instead.
If the plugin was already loaded, this will reload the latest definition from the registry file into scope.
Note that even if the plugin filename is specified, it will only be loaded if it was already previously registered with
plugin add.