prepend for filters
Prepend any number of rows to a table.
Signature
> prepend {flags} (row)
Parameters
row: The row, list, or table to prepend.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|list<any>
Examples
prepend a list to an item
> 0 | prepend [1 2 3]
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ 3 │
│ 3 │ 0 │
╰───┴───╯
Prepend a list of strings to a string
> "a" | prepend ["b"]
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ b │
│ 1 │ a │
╰───┴───╯
Prepend one int item
> [1 2 3 4] | prepend 0
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
│ 3 │ 3 │
│ 4 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯
Prepend two int items
> [2 3 4] | prepend [0 1]
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
│ 3 │ 3 │
│ 4 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯
Prepend ints and strings
> [2 nu 4 shell] | prepend [0 1 rocks]
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ rocks │
│ 3 │ 2 │
│ 4 │ nu │
│ 5 │ 4 │
│ 6 │ shell │
╰───┴───────╯
Prepend a range
> [3 4] | prepend 0..2
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
│ 3 │ 3 │
│ 4 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯
Notes
Be aware that this command 'unwraps' lists passed to it. So, if you pass a variable to it, and you want the variable's contents to be prepended without being unwrapped, it's wise to pre-emptively wrap the variable in a list, like so:
prepend [$val]. This way,
prepend will only unwrap the outer list, and leave the variable's contents untouched.