prepend for filters

Prepend any number of rows to a table.

> prepend {flags} (row)

row : The row, list, or table to prepend.

input output any list<any>

prepend a list to an item

> 0 | prepend [ 1 2 3 ] ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ 3 │ 0 │ ╰───┴───╯

Prepend a list of strings to a string

> "a" | prepend [ "b" ] ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ b │ │ 1 │ a │ ╰───┴───╯

Prepend one int item

> [ 1 2 3 4 ] | prepend 0 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │ 3 │ 3 │ │ 4 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯

Prepend two int items

> [ 2 3 4 ] | prepend [ 0 1 ] ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │ 3 │ 3 │ │ 4 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯

Prepend ints and strings

> [ 2 nu 4 shell ] | prepend [ 0 1 rocks ] ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ rocks │ │ 3 │ 2 │ │ 4 │ nu │ │ 5 │ 4 │ │ 6 │ shell │ ╰───┴───────╯

Prepend a range

> [ 3 4 ] | prepend 0 .. 2 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 2 │ │ 3 │ 3 │ │ 4 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯