ps for system

View information about system processes.

> ps {flags}

--long, -l : list all available columns for each entry

input output nothing table

List the system processes

> ps

List the top 5 system processes with the highest memory usage

> ps | sort-by mem | last 5

List the top 3 system processes with the highest CPU usage

> ps | sort-by cpu | last 3

List the system processes with 'nu' in their names

> ps | where name =~ 'nu'

Get the parent process id of the current nu process