ps for system
View information about system processes.
Signature
> ps {flags}
Flags
--long, -l: list all available columns for each entry
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|table
Examples
List the system processes
> ps
List the top 5 system processes with the highest memory usage
> ps | sort-by mem | last 5
List the top 3 system processes with the highest CPU usage
> ps | sort-by cpu | last 3
List the system processes with 'nu' in their names
> ps | where name =~ 'nu'
Get the parent process id of the current nu process
> ps | where pid == $nu.pid | get ppid