random uuid for random
Generate a random uuid string of the specified version.
Signature
> random uuid {flags}
Flags
--version, -v {int}: The UUID version to generate (1, 3, 4, 5, 7). Defaults to 4 if not specified.
--namespace, -n {string}: The namespace for v3 and v5 UUIDs (dns, url, oid, x500). Required for v3 and v5.
--name, -s {string}: The name string for v3 and v5 UUIDs. Required for v3 and v5.
--mac, -m {string}: The MAC address (node ID) used to generate v1 UUIDs. Required for v1.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Examples
Generate a random uuid v4 string (default)
> random uuid
Generate a uuid v1 string (timestamp-based)
> random uuid -v 1 -m 00:11:22:33:44:55
Generate a uuid v3 string (namespace with MD5)
> random uuid -v 3 -n dns -s example.com
Generate a uuid v4 string (random).
> random uuid -v 4
Generate a uuid v5 string (namespace with SHA1)
> random uuid -v 5 -n dns -s example.com
Generate a uuid v7 string (timestamp + random)
> random uuid -v 7