random uuid for random

Generate a random uuid string of the specified version.

> random uuid {flags}

--version, -v {int} : The UUID version to generate (1, 3, 4, 5, 7). Defaults to 4 if not specified.

: The UUID version to generate (1, 3, 4, 5, 7). Defaults to 4 if not specified. --namespace, -n {string} : The namespace for v3 and v5 UUIDs (dns, url, oid, x500). Required for v3 and v5.

: The namespace for v3 and v5 UUIDs (dns, url, oid, x500). Required for v3 and v5. --name, -s {string} : The name string for v3 and v5 UUIDs. Required for v3 and v5.

: The name string for v3 and v5 UUIDs. Required for v3 and v5. --mac, -m {string} : The MAC address (node ID) used to generate v1 UUIDs. Required for v1.

input output nothing string

Generate a random uuid v4 string (default)

> random uuid

Generate a uuid v1 string (timestamp-based)

> random uuid - v 1 - m 00 :11:22:33:44:55

Generate a uuid v3 string (namespace with MD5)

> random uuid - v 3 - n dns - s example.com

Generate a uuid v4 string (random).

> random uuid - v 4

Generate a uuid v5 string (namespace with SHA1)

> random uuid - v 5 - n dns - s example.com

Generate a uuid v7 string (timestamp + random)