random uuid for random

Generate a random uuid string of the specified version.

Signature

> random uuid {flags}

Flags

  • --version, -v {int}: The UUID version to generate (1, 3, 4, 5, 7). Defaults to 4 if not specified.
  • --namespace, -n {string}: The namespace for v3 and v5 UUIDs (dns, url, oid, x500). Required for v3 and v5.
  • --name, -s {string}: The name string for v3 and v5 UUIDs. Required for v3 and v5.
  • --mac, -m {string}: The MAC address (node ID) used to generate v1 UUIDs. Required for v1.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Examples

Generate a random uuid v4 string (default)

> random uuid

Generate a uuid v1 string (timestamp-based)

> random uuid -v 1 -m 00:11:22:33:44:55

Generate a uuid v3 string (namespace with MD5)

> random uuid -v 3 -n dns -s example.com

Generate a uuid v4 string (random).

> random uuid -v 4

Generate a uuid v5 string (namespace with SHA1)

> random uuid -v 5 -n dns -s example.com

Generate a uuid v7 string (timestamp + random)

> random uuid -v 7