reduce for filters

Aggregate a list (starting from the left) to a single value using an accumulator closure.

> reduce {flags} (closure)

--fold, -f {any} : reduce with initial value

closure : Reducing function.

input output list<any> any table any range any

Sum values of a list (same as 'math sum')

> [ 1 2 3 4 ] | reduce {| it , acc | $it + $acc } 10

reduce accumulates value from left to right, equivalent to (((1 - 2) - 3) - 4).

> [ 1 2 3 4 ] | reduce {| it , acc | $acc - $it } -8

Sum values of a list, plus their indexes

> [ 8 7 6 ] | enumerate | reduce -- fold 0 {| it , acc | $acc + $it.item + $it.index } 24

Sum values with a starting value (fold)

> [ 1 2 3 4 ] | reduce -- fold 10 {| it , acc | $acc + $it } 20

Iteratively perform string replace (from left to right): 'foobar' -> 'bazbar' -> 'quuxbar'

> [[ foo baz ] [ baz quux ]] | reduce -- fold "foobar" {| it , acc | $acc | str replace $it.0 $it.1 } quuxbar

Replace selected characters in a string with 'X'

> [ i o t ] | reduce -- fold "Arthur, King of the Britons" {| it , acc | $acc | str replace -- all $it "X" } ArXhur , KXng Xf Xhe BrXXXns

Add ascending numbers to each of the filenames, and join with semicolons.

> [ 'foo.gz' , 'bar.gz' , 'baz.gz' ] | enumerate | reduce -- fold '' {| str all | $"( $all )( if $str.index != 0 {'; '})( $str.index + 1 )-( $str.item )" } 1 -foo.gz ; 2 -bar.gz ; 3 -baz.gz

Concatenate a string with itself, using a range to determine the number of times.

> let s = "Str" ; 0 .. 2 | reduce -- fold '' {| it , acc | $acc + $s } StrStrStr

Merge multiple records together, making use of the fact that the accumulated value is also supplied as pipeline input to the closure.