reduce for filters
Aggregate a list (starting from the left) to a single value using an accumulator closure.
Signature
> reduce {flags} (closure)
Flags
--fold, -f {any}: reduce with initial value
Parameters
closure: Reducing function.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|any
|table
|any
|range
|any
Examples
Sum values of a list (same as 'math sum')
> [ 1 2 3 4 ] | reduce {|it, acc| $it + $acc }
10
reduce accumulates value from left to right, equivalent to (((1 - 2) - 3) - 4).
> [ 1 2 3 4 ] | reduce {|it, acc| $acc - $it }
-8
Sum values of a list, plus their indexes
> [ 8 7 6 ] | enumerate | reduce --fold 0 {|it, acc| $acc + $it.item + $it.index }
24
Sum values with a starting value (fold)
> [ 1 2 3 4 ] | reduce --fold 10 {|it, acc| $acc + $it }
20
Iteratively perform string replace (from left to right): 'foobar' -> 'bazbar' -> 'quuxbar'
> [[foo baz] [baz quux]] | reduce --fold "foobar" {|it, acc| $acc | str replace $it.0 $it.1}
quuxbar
Replace selected characters in a string with 'X'
> [ i o t ] | reduce --fold "Arthur, King of the Britons" {|it, acc| $acc | str replace --all $it "X" }
ArXhur, KXng Xf Xhe BrXXXns
Add ascending numbers to each of the filenames, and join with semicolons.
> ['foo.gz', 'bar.gz', 'baz.gz'] | enumerate | reduce --fold '' {|str all| $"($all)(if $str.index != 0 {'; '})($str.index + 1)-($str.item)" }
1-foo.gz; 2-bar.gz; 3-baz.gz
Concatenate a string with itself, using a range to determine the number of times.
> let s = "Str"; 0..2 | reduce --fold '' {|it, acc| $acc + $s}
StrStrStr
Merge multiple records together, making use of the fact that the accumulated value is also supplied as pipeline input to the closure.
> [{a: 1} {b: 2} {c: 3}] | reduce {|it| merge $it}
╭───┬───╮
│ a │ 1 │
│ b │ 2 │
│ c │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯