reject for filters

Remove the given columns or rows from the table. Opposite of `select`.

> reject {flags} ...rest

--optional, -o : make all cell path members optional

: make all cell path members optional --ignore-case : make all cell path members case insensitive

: make all cell path members case insensitive --ignore-errors, -i : ignore missing data (make all cell path members optional) (deprecated)

...rest : The names of columns to remove from the table.

input output record record table table list<any> list<any>

Reject a column in the ls table

> ls | reject modified

Reject a column in a table

> [[ a , b ]; [ 1 , 2 ]] | reject a ╭───┬───╮ │ # │ b │ ├───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Reject a row in a table

> [[ a , b ]; [ 1 , 2 ] [ 3 , 4 ]] | reject 1 ╭───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───┴───╯

Reject the specified field in a record

> { a : 1 , b : 2 } | reject a ╭───┬───╮ │ b │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Reject a nested field in a record

> { a : { b : 3 , c : 5 }} | reject a.b ╭───┬───────────╮ │ │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ a │ │ c │ 5 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

Reject multiple rows

> [[ name type size ]; [ Cargo.toml toml 1kb ] [ Cargo.lock toml 2kb ] [ file.json json 3kb ]] | reject 0 2

Reject multiple columns

> [[ name type size ]; [ Cargo.toml toml 1kb ] [ Cargo.lock toml 2kb ]] | reject type size ╭───┬────────────╮ │ # │ name │ ├───┼────────────┤ │ 0 │ Cargo.toml │ │ 1 │ Cargo.lock │ ╰───┴────────────╯

Reject multiple columns by spreading a list

> let cols = [ type size ]; [[ name type size ]; [ Cargo.toml toml 1kb ] [ Cargo.lock toml 2kb ]] | reject ... $cols ╭───┬────────────╮ │ # │ name │ ├───┼────────────┤ │ 0 │ Cargo.toml │ │ 1 │ Cargo.lock │ ╰───┴────────────╯

Reject item in list

> [ 1 2 3 ] | reject 1 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 3 │ ╰───┴───╯