reject for filters

Remove the given columns or rows from the table. Opposite of `select`.
Signature
> reject {flags} ...rest
Flags
--optional, -o: make all cell path members optional
--ignore-case: make all cell path members case insensitive
--ignore-errors, -i: ignore missing data (make all cell path members optional) (deprecated)
Parameters
...rest: The names of columns to remove from the table.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|record
|record
|table
|table
|list<any>
|list<any>
Examples
Reject a column in the
ls table
> ls | reject modified
Reject a column in a table
> [[a, b]; [1, 2]] | reject a
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ b │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
Reject a row in a table
> [[a, b]; [1, 2] [3, 4]] | reject 1
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
╰───┴───┴───╯
Reject the specified field in a record
> {a: 1, b: 2} | reject a
╭───┬───╮
│ b │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
Reject a nested field in a record
> {a: {b: 3, c: 5}} | reject a.b
╭───┬───────────╮
│ │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ a │ │ c │ 5 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
Reject multiple rows
> [[name type size]; [Cargo.toml toml 1kb] [Cargo.lock toml 2kb] [file.json json 3kb]] | reject 0 2
Reject multiple columns
> [[name type size]; [Cargo.toml toml 1kb] [Cargo.lock toml 2kb]] | reject type size
╭───┬────────────╮
│ # │ name │
├───┼────────────┤
│ 0 │ Cargo.toml │
│ 1 │ Cargo.lock │
╰───┴────────────╯
Reject multiple columns by spreading a list
> let cols = [type size]; [[name type size]; [Cargo.toml toml 1kb] [Cargo.lock toml 2kb]] | reject ...$cols
╭───┬────────────╮
│ # │ name │
├───┼────────────┤
│ 0 │ Cargo.toml │
│ 1 │ Cargo.lock │
╰───┴────────────╯
Reject item in list
> [1 2 3] | reject 1
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯
Notes
To remove a quantity of rows or columns, use
skip,
drop, or
drop column.