rename for filters
Creates a new table with columns renamed.
Signature
> rename {flags} ...rest
Flags
--column, -c {record}: column name to be changed
--block, -b {closure(any)}: A closure to apply changes on each column
Parameters
...rest: The new names for the columns.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|record
|record
|table
|table
Examples
Rename a column
> [[a, b]; [1, 2]] | rename my_column
╭───┬───────────┬───╮
│ # │ my_column │ b │
├───┼───────────┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
╰───┴───────────┴───╯
Rename many columns
> [[a, b, c]; [1, 2, 3]] | rename eggs ham bacon
╭───┬──────┬─────┬───────╮
│ # │ eggs │ ham │ bacon │
├───┼──────┼─────┼───────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │
╰───┴──────┴─────┴───────╯
Rename a specific column
> [[a, b, c]; [1, 2, 3]] | rename --column { a: ham }
╭───┬─────┬───┬───╮
│ # │ ham │ b │ c │
├───┼─────┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │
╰───┴─────┴───┴───╯
Rename the fields of a record
> {a: 1 b: 2} | rename x y
╭───┬───╮
│ x │ 1 │
│ y │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
Rename fields based on a given closure
> {abc: 1, bbc: 2} | rename --block {str replace --all 'b' 'z'}
╭─────┬───╮
│ azc │ 1 │
│ zzc │ 2 │
╰─────┴───╯