rm for filesystem

Remove files and directories.

Signature

> rm {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --trash, -t: move to the platform's trash instead of permanently deleting. not used on android and ios
  • --permanent, -p: delete permanently, ignoring the 'always_trash' config option. always enabled on android and ios
  • --recursive, -r: delete subdirectories recursively
  • --force, -f: suppress error when no file
  • --verbose, -v: print names of deleted files
  • --interactive, -i: ask user to confirm action
  • --interactive-once, -I: ask user to confirm action only once

Parameters

  • ...rest: The file paths(s) to remove.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingnothing

Examples

Delete, or move a file to the trash (based on the 'always_trash' config option)

> rm file.txt

Move a file to the trash

> rm --trash file.txt

Delete a file permanently, even if the 'always_trash' config option is true

> rm --permanent file.txt

Delete a file, ignoring 'file not found' errors

> rm --force file.txt

Delete all 0KB files in the current directory

> ls | where size == 0KB and type == file | each { rm $in.name } | null