rm for filesystem

Remove files and directories.

> rm {flags} ...rest

--trash, -t : move to the platform's trash instead of permanently deleting. not used on android and ios

--permanent, -p : delete permanently, ignoring the 'always_trash' config option. always enabled on android and ios

--recursive, -r : delete subdirectories recursively

--force, -f : suppress error when no file

--verbose, -v : print names of deleted files

--interactive, -i : ask user to confirm action

--interactive-once, -I : ask user to confirm action only once

...rest : The file paths(s) to remove.

Delete, or move a file to the trash (based on the 'always_trash' config option)

> rm file.txt

Move a file to the trash

> rm -- trash file.txt

Delete a file permanently, even if the 'always_trash' config option is true

> rm -- permanent file.txt

Delete a file, ignoring 'file not found' errors

> rm -- force file.txt

Delete all 0KB files in the current directory