rm for filesystem
Remove files and directories.
Signature
> rm {flags} ...rest
Flags
--trash, -t: move to the platform's trash instead of permanently deleting. not used on android and ios
--permanent, -p: delete permanently, ignoring the 'always_trash' config option. always enabled on android and ios
--recursive, -r: delete subdirectories recursively
--force, -f: suppress error when no file
--verbose, -v: print names of deleted files
--interactive, -i: ask user to confirm action
--interactive-once, -I: ask user to confirm action only once
Parameters
...rest: The file paths(s) to remove.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|nothing
Examples
Delete, or move a file to the trash (based on the 'always_trash' config option)
> rm file.txt
Move a file to the trash
> rm --trash file.txt
Delete a file permanently, even if the 'always_trash' config option is true
> rm --permanent file.txt
Delete a file, ignoring 'file not found' errors
> rm --force file.txt
Delete all 0KB files in the current directory
> ls | where size == 0KB and type == file | each { rm $in.name } | null