roll left for filters

Roll record or table columns left.

> roll left {flags}

--by, -b {int} : Number of columns to roll

: Number of columns to roll --cells-only, -c : rotates columns leaving headers fixed

input output record record table table

Rolls columns of a record to the left

> { a : 1 b : 2 c : 3 } | roll left ╭───┬───╮ │ b │ 2 │ │ c │ 3 │ │ a │ 1 │ ╰───┴───╯

Rolls columns of a table to the left

> [[ a b c ]; [ 1 2 3 ] [ 4 5 6 ]] | roll left ╭───┬───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ b │ c │ a │ ├───┼───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 2 │ 3 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 5 │ 6 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───┴───┴───╯

Rolls columns to the left without changing column names