roll left for filters

Roll record or table columns left.

Signature

> roll left {flags}

Flags

  • --by, -b {int}: Number of columns to roll
  • --cells-only, -c: rotates columns leaving headers fixed

Input/output types:

inputoutput
recordrecord
tabletable

Examples

Rolls columns of a record to the left

> {a:1 b:2 c:3} | roll left
╭───┬───╮
 b 2
 c 3
 a 1
╰───┴───╯

Rolls columns of a table to the left

> [[a b c]; [1 2 3] [4 5 6]] | roll left
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
 # │ b │ c │ a │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
 0 2 3 1
 1 5 6 4
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯

Rolls columns to the left without changing column names

> [[a b c]; [1 2 3] [4 5 6]] | roll left --cells-only
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │ c │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
 0 2 3 1
 1 5 6 4
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯