roll left for filters
Roll record or table columns left.
Signature
> roll left {flags}
Flags
--by, -b {int}: Number of columns to roll
--cells-only, -c: rotates columns leaving headers fixed
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|record
|record
|table
|table
Examples
Rolls columns of a record to the left
> {a:1 b:2 c:3} | roll left
╭───┬───╮
│ b │ 2 │
│ c │ 3 │
│ a │ 1 │
╰───┴───╯
Rolls columns of a table to the left
> [[a b c]; [1 2 3] [4 5 6]] | roll left
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ b │ c │ a │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 2 │ 3 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 5 │ 6 │ 4 │
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯
Rolls columns to the left without changing column names
> [[a b c]; [1 2 3] [4 5 6]] | roll left --cells-only
╭───┬───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │ c │
├───┼───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 2 │ 3 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 5 │ 6 │ 4 │
╰───┴───┴───┴───╯