run-external for system
Runs external command.
Signature
> run-external {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: External command to run, with arguments.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|any
Examples
Run an external command
> run-external "echo" "-n" "hello"
Redirect stdout from an external command into the pipeline
> run-external "echo" "-n" "hello" | split chars
Redirect stderr from an external command into the pipeline
> run-external "nu" "-c" "print -e hello" e>| split chars
Notes
All externals are run with this command, whether you call it directly with
run-external external or use
external or
^external. If you create a custom command with this name, that will be used instead.