run-external for system

Runs external command.

> run-external {flags} ...rest

...rest : External command to run, with arguments.

input output any any

Run an external command

> run-external "echo" "-n" "hello"

Redirect stdout from an external command into the pipeline

> run-external "echo" "-n" "hello" | split chars

Redirect stderr from an external command into the pipeline

> run-external "nu" "-c" "print -e hello" e> | split chars