run-external for system

Runs external command.

Signature

> run-external {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: External command to run, with arguments.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyany

Examples

Run an external command

> run-external "echo" "-n" "hello"

Redirect stdout from an external command into the pipeline

> run-external "echo" "-n" "hello" | split chars

Redirect stderr from an external command into the pipeline

> run-external "nu" "-c" "print -e hello" e>| split chars

Notes

All externals are run with this command, whether you call it directly with run-external external or use external or ^external. If you create a custom command with this name, that will be used instead.