scope for core
Commands for getting info about what is in scope.
Signature
> scope {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
scope aliases
|Output info on the aliases in the current scope.
|built-in
scope commands
|Output info on the commands in the current scope.
|built-in
scope engine-stats
|Output stats on the engine in the current state.
|built-in
scope externs
|Output info on the known externals in the current scope.
|built-in
scope modules
|Output info on the modules in the current scope.
|built-in
scope variables
|Output info on the variables in the current scope.
|built-in