scope for core

Commands for getting info about what is in scope.

Signature

> scope {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
scope aliasesOutput info on the aliases in the current scope.built-in
scope commandsOutput info on the commands in the current scope.built-in
scope engine-statsOutput stats on the engine in the current state.built-in
scope externsOutput info on the known externals in the current scope.built-in
scope modulesOutput info on the modules in the current scope.built-in
scope variablesOutput info on the variables in the current scope.built-in